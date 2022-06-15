Dads Go Free to Vitality Blast on Father's Day at Lord's

The first ever T20 Vitality Blast Father’s Day clash takes place at Lord’s this Sunday when current champions Kent Spitfires visit the home of cricket to take on Middlesex for what promises to be an action-packed afternoon of cricket.

And families across the capital are being encouraged to experience the action and one of the world’s most famous sporting venues by taking advantage of a special ‘Dads Go Free’ Father’s Day ticket offer for the match, with a free adult ticket for every adult and under-16 ticket bought together.

With the T20 season reaching its halfway point, Middlesex will be looking to avenge their defeat to the Spitfires earlier this month at Canterbury when former Middlesex and England star Joe Denly scored a dramatic 110 off just 58 balls.

Off the pitch the world-famous Lord’s food village will be open with a wide range of food outlets offering everything from fish and chips to Mexican street food. Families can also bring their own picnic and enjoy the designated picnic area at the ground’s Coronation gardens.

New Zealand players during a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground - Credit: PA

Guy Lavender, chief executive and secretary of the MCC, said: “This is the first time we have hosted a T20 match on Father’s Day so we are really looking forward to seeing families sample the unique and special atmosphere of a day at Lord’s.

"Coupled with all the action and thrills and spills of a big-hitting Vitality Blast T20 match, this is the perfect way for families to spend Father’s Day together and the perfect Father’s Day gift for any cricket or sports fan."

The T20 format sees each team face 20 overs with bowlers allowed a maximum of four overs each, with the 18 first-class counties split into north and south divisions in the Vitality Blast.

The top four teams from each group progress to the quarter-finals with the four winning teams taking part in a semi-finals and finals day which this year takes part at Edgbaston on Saturday July 16.

The Vitality Blast Father’s Day match between Middlesex and Kent takes place at Lord’s on Sunday June 21 and starts at 2.30pm.

The special ‘Dad’s go free’ ticket means one that one adult goes free when an adult and an under-16 ticket are bought together. Adult tickets start from £20 with under-16 tickets priced at £10.

For more information search “Lord’s Vitality Blast” or go to https://tickets.lords.org/?utm_medium=email&utm

