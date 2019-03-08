CSCSC win big at national championships

CSCSC swimmers, who have competed at the national finals. Picture: CSCSC Archant

Camden Swiss Cottage Swimming Club (CSCSC) have capped off a successful season with an unprecedented performance at the National Championship meets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swimmers competing at the British Summer Championships event in Glasgow, which comprised of the UK's top 20 fastest swimmers in each age group, came away with four national medals while competing in 28 British National Finals.

Ellie Simmonds, 25, started things off by taking home a gold medal in the 400m Freestyle.

Ally Larson, 19, made three British podium visits by finishing second in the 200m Butterfly and third in the 200m and 400m individual medleys.

Other competitors who made British National Finals include Brandon Biss, Lauren Brantley, Leo He, Charlotte Hyde, Alexis Lambropoulos, Ella McEver, Leah O'Connell, Jackson Olin, Anna Podurgiel, Georgina Winters, and Grace Wylie.

At the Swim England National Summer Meet, made up of those who have recorded the next 24 fastest English times, members of the club came away with five national medals and competed in 15 finals.

Donatas Dragasius, 15, struck gold in the 1500m Freestyle and team-mate Charlotte Hyde, 17, won gold in the 100m Breaststroke.

Silver medals went to Yann Divet, 16, in the 800m Freestyle and Leah O'Connell, 17, in the 100m Freestyle.

Alexis Lambropoulos, 15, finished things off with a third place finish in the 100m Freestyle.

Other swimmers who made the finals were Alexander Chen, Drew Dill, Ella McEver, Jackson Olin , Georgina Winters, and Oliver Wright.

A contingent of CSCSC swimmers also attended the Swim Wales National Summer Meet in Swansea.

12-year-old Lucas Bohm came away victorious with gold medals in the 50m Freestyle and 50m and 100m Breaststroke.

He also took home a silver medal in the 200m Breaststroke, with other silver medals going to Leonardo Brero, 12, and William Chen, 15.

Brero took silver in the 800m Freestyle and the 400m Individual Medley while Chen clinched his medal in the 200m Backstroke.

Bronze medals went to Nick Finch, 13, in the 50m Backstroke and 50m Butterfly, Damian Miceta, 12, in the 100m Breaststroke, and Grace Wylie, 18, in the 200m Backstroke.