Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

North Middlesex expecting sterner test against Crouch End, says Hughes

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:30 PM May 20, 2021   
Joel Hughes of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Pa

Joel Hughes of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

North Middlesex captain Joel Hughes is expecting a much sterner test when they come up against Crouch End this weekend. 

The two unbeaten sides will go head to head at Crouch End Playing Fields on Saturday as they both look to make it three consecutive wins in the Middlesex County Cricket Premier Division. 

The skipper knows the wins they’ve picked up so far were against two weaker sides in Finchley and Brondesbury. 

“We’re under no illusion that we’ve probably faced two of the lesser sides in the division and that there is going to be some tougher tests,” Hughes said. 

“Straight away with Crouch End, they’ve got some good players, and they’ve both of their games so it will be a much sterner test particularly at their ground where it can spin a bit and they’ve got some good spinners. 

You may also want to watch:

“It’s going to be a very different game this week.” 

Hughes sat out the shortened season, due to shielding. His return was delayed through injury for the first two matches. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens
  2. 2 Hampstead man 'scammed out of £700' by DPD worker
  3. 3 How Agatha Christie spent the war in Hampstead
  1. 4 New '24-hour' Hampstead Sainsbury’s faces alcohol sales objections
  2. 5 New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill
  3. 6 Seeing the wood for the trees in a Muswell Hill garden
  4. 7 Remembering Myra Schehtman: A hero of Camden's libraries
  5. 8 Drug trafficker jailed after years on the run in Israel
  6. 9 Hampstead and Highgate police sergeant stepping down
  7. 10 Harry Kane was not bidding farewell to fans with his lap of honour

“I’m loving it. I'm desperate to be involved again, but trying not to rush the injury. It’s nice to be back around the club either way as it’s a great place to be.” 

They head into the clash following a comfortable seven-wicket win over Finchley after they won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted their opponents to 187-8, with Uzain Amjaid (4-36) and Luke Hollman (2-46) leading the charge. 

In reply, they managed 191-3 with Tom Heathfield (78*) and Evan Flowers (57) top scoring. 

“There has been some positive signs. Really nice for a few batsmen to get some runs on Saturday, mainly Tom Heathfield, our new man. He batted extremely well, very composed, and he is clearly a very good player. 

“It was also nice for Evan to hit a few as well. Uzzy is a good pink ball bowler, he’s another good new addition, actually from Finchley, so he was playing against his old team, and it was lovely for him to get a few wickets. 

“That’s what he does. He puts the ball in good areas. And Luke, obviously, it was nice for him to get a couple of wickets. 

“He’d admit that he’s not quite at his best with the ball, but he’s a good bowler regardless.” 

Cricket
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Finchley Road lane closure in Camden

Air quality | Special Report

Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double

Charles Thomson

person
London Fire Brigade help tidy fallen masonry in Crouch End's Topsfield Parade

Emergency Services | Gallery

Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Burger King

Consumer

Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Met Police stock image

Hate crime

Arrests made after reports of antisemitic abuse

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus