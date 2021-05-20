North Middlesex expecting sterner test against Crouch End, says Hughes

Published: 12:30 PM May 20, 2021

Joel Hughes of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

North Middlesex captain Joel Hughes is expecting a much sterner test when they come up against Crouch End this weekend.

The two unbeaten sides will go head to head at Crouch End Playing Fields on Saturday as they both look to make it three consecutive wins in the Middlesex County Cricket Premier Division.

The skipper knows the wins they’ve picked up so far were against two weaker sides in Finchley and Brondesbury.

“We’re under no illusion that we’ve probably faced two of the lesser sides in the division and that there is going to be some tougher tests,” Hughes said.

“Straight away with Crouch End, they’ve got some good players, and they’ve both of their games so it will be a much sterner test particularly at their ground where it can spin a bit and they’ve got some good spinners.

“It’s going to be a very different game this week.”

Hughes sat out the shortened season, due to shielding. His return was delayed through injury for the first two matches.

“I’m loving it. I'm desperate to be involved again, but trying not to rush the injury. It’s nice to be back around the club either way as it’s a great place to be.”

They head into the clash following a comfortable seven-wicket win over Finchley after they won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted their opponents to 187-8, with Uzain Amjaid (4-36) and Luke Hollman (2-46) leading the charge.

In reply, they managed 191-3 with Tom Heathfield (78*) and Evan Flowers (57) top scoring.

“There has been some positive signs. Really nice for a few batsmen to get some runs on Saturday, mainly Tom Heathfield, our new man. He batted extremely well, very composed, and he is clearly a very good player.

“It was also nice for Evan to hit a few as well. Uzzy is a good pink ball bowler, he’s another good new addition, actually from Finchley, so he was playing against his old team, and it was lovely for him to get a few wickets.

“That’s what he does. He puts the ball in good areas. And Luke, obviously, it was nice for him to get a couple of wickets.

“He’d admit that he’s not quite at his best with the ball, but he’s a good bowler regardless.”