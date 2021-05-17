Crouch End continue unbeaten start with win at Hampstead

Published: 4:00 PM May 17, 2021

Crouch End maintained their excellent start to the MCCL Premier Division season with a five-wicket, rain-affected, win at Hampstead on Saturday.

The Park Road stalwarts restricted former Premier Champions to 197 in 47.5 overs bowling tight lines, although Mubasher Hassan threatened with top score 70.

Aparajit Khurana was the pick of the spin attack this week with 4-28, ably backed by Sejil Ramniclal (2-36) and Natim Hassam (2-42).

Crouch End’s reply began swiftly with a quickfire 35 by Jalpesh Vijay, but Hampstead’s bowlers fought back and a 60-3 it looked tight for Crouch End.

However, an important partnership of 42 between Dhaval Narotam and Sandun Dias steadied the ship and build momentum again.

Despite a rain interruption, Natim Hassam (29) built a 69 partnership with Dias and the optics improved as Dias finished on 70no with Viren Patel (11no) saw the game home in the 35th over as Crouch End reached their DLS total after a short rain break of 191.

Crouch End seconds completed a quick five-wicket win before heavy rain showers fell across the Calthorpe ground.

Crouch End were quickly amongst the wickets with Abdul Qadera (3-15) and Robin Ramgi (3-13) helping to bowl them out for 116 in 27.1 overs.

Rishi Batra continued his fine form with the bat scoring 34, while 23no from Poojan Vyas saw Crouch End to 117 for 5 in 24.2 overs. Next week they make a trip to Harrow Town.

Crouch End thirds continued their 100 per cent record with a tense five run win at their Christ College ground against Actonians.

Batting first on a damp wicket, Crouch End posted 148ao in 38.1 overs, thanks to a spirted Tom Cuppello, although the score looked a little under par.

With Actonians at 101 for 2, that looked the case. But Rahul Hashu came on to bowl, taking 3-19, with skipper Ollie Day returning to take a vital 3-45, leaving Actonians short in 44.2 overs for Crouch End to take all ten points.

The fourths travelled to Enfield and despite a very wet wicket at Holtwhite Trinibis, and a poor start finding themselves at 24-3 finally posted 317ao in 44 overs.

This was due to 94 by Ronit Suryakumar, a quickfire 53 by Khailesh and 49 from Bhavin Quessou.

With time of the essence as the storm clouds gathered, Keith Alexanders’ side pushed to get through the first 20 overs to secure a victory on a faster run rate by 79 runs with Mangal Velji taking 2-9.

With hail falling, the game ended in 20 overs with Enfield on 61 for 3.