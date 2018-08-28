Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

CRICKET: Lord’s capacity to rise to 31,000 after £50m redevelopment plans given green light

PUBLISHED: 21:28 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:35 16 January 2019

The Lord's Media Centre overlooks the Compton and Edrich Stands. CREDIT @laythy29

The Lord's Media Centre overlooks the Compton and Edrich Stands. CREDIT @laythy29

Archant

Lord’s Cricket Ground’s capacity will increase to 31,000 after planning permission has been granted for work on the Compton and Edrich stands.

View of the Compton and Edrich Stands at Lord's Crickeet Ground. CREDIT @laythy29View of the Compton and Edrich Stands at Lord's Crickeet Ground. CREDIT @laythy29

The makeover at the Nursery End of the historic site in St John’s Wood is set to begin this summer after the MCC were given the green light to build two new three-tier stands opposite the famous pavilion.

Construction will start on August 24 – after the last of this year’s major fixtures which included the ICC World Cup and the Ashes.

Seats are expected to be ready for the 2020 season with full completion that will included revamped catering facilities finished by the start of the 2021 campaign.

The proposals which were rubber stamped by Westminster City Council will offer ‘vastly improved sightlines for the seats in the lower levels’ with the poor views from the Compton and Edrich stands – long a bugbear of paying cricket followers expected to be a thing of the past.

The capacity of Lord's will increase to 31,000 after planning permission was granted for work on the Edrich and Compton stands. PAThe capacity of Lord's will increase to 31,000 after planning permission was granted for work on the Edrich and Compton stands. PA

The MCC has confirmed the triple tiers will still be named the Compton and Edrich – with the new seating adding an extra 2,500 bringing the total in the two new stands to 11,500 in two years – bumping the overall figure to more than 30,000, ensuring Lord’s will be the biggest cricket ground in the country.

MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said: “MCC is delighted to receive planning permission for the redevelopment of the Compton and Edrich Stands.

“We are excited to be commencing another transformational development at Lord’s, and by raising the capacity to 31,000 we will be able to welcome more spectators to enjoy matches at the largest cricket ground in the country, here at the home of cricket

“The redevelopment will be an outstanding addition delivering world-class facilities, ensuring that Lord’s remains the finest ground in the world to watch and play cricket.”

For the latest cricket news from Lord’s follow Middlesex CCC reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29

Most Read

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

CRICKET: Lord’s capacity to rise to 31,000 after £50m redevelopment plans given green light

The Lord's Media Centre overlooks the Compton and Edrich Stands. CREDIT @laythy29

Middlesex CCC: New head coach Stuart Law issues rallying cry for success as he says: ‘I want to add steel to our skill’

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET

Trippier targets quick return to winning ways for Spurs

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (centre) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Arsenal legend and U23 boss Freddie Ljungberg on ‘humble’ Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Hendon beaten by Hayes in Middlesex Senior Cup; Harrow east past Staines

Jimmy Gray with his now traditional on pitch debrief (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists