CRICKET: Lord’s capacity to rise to 31,000 after £50m redevelopment plans given green light

The Lord's Media Centre overlooks the Compton and Edrich Stands. CREDIT @laythy29 Archant

Lord’s Cricket Ground’s capacity will increase to 31,000 after planning permission has been granted for work on the Compton and Edrich stands.

View of the Compton and Edrich Stands at Lord's Crickeet Ground. CREDIT @laythy29 View of the Compton and Edrich Stands at Lord's Crickeet Ground. CREDIT @laythy29

The makeover at the Nursery End of the historic site in St John’s Wood is set to begin this summer after the MCC were given the green light to build two new three-tier stands opposite the famous pavilion.

Construction will start on August 24 – after the last of this year’s major fixtures which included the ICC World Cup and the Ashes.

Seats are expected to be ready for the 2020 season with full completion that will included revamped catering facilities finished by the start of the 2021 campaign.

The proposals which were rubber stamped by Westminster City Council will offer ‘vastly improved sightlines for the seats in the lower levels’ with the poor views from the Compton and Edrich stands – long a bugbear of paying cricket followers expected to be a thing of the past.

The capacity of Lord's will increase to 31,000 after planning permission was granted for work on the Edrich and Compton stands. PA The capacity of Lord's will increase to 31,000 after planning permission was granted for work on the Edrich and Compton stands. PA

The MCC has confirmed the triple tiers will still be named the Compton and Edrich – with the new seating adding an extra 2,500 bringing the total in the two new stands to 11,500 in two years – bumping the overall figure to more than 30,000, ensuring Lord’s will be the biggest cricket ground in the country.

MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said: “MCC is delighted to receive planning permission for the redevelopment of the Compton and Edrich Stands.

“We are excited to be commencing another transformational development at Lord’s, and by raising the capacity to 31,000 we will be able to welcome more spectators to enjoy matches at the largest cricket ground in the country, here at the home of cricket

“The redevelopment will be an outstanding addition delivering world-class facilities, ensuring that Lord’s remains the finest ground in the world to watch and play cricket.”

