Quiz: Test your sporting current affairs knowledge

With more grassroots sport now getting the green light to return to action, we take a look back at some of the recent happenings at the elite level.

There are 20 questions covering Test match cricket, Premier League football and Formula One, among other things, so why not test your current affairs knowledge?

1. England started a three-match Test series against the West Indies this week, but what is the name of the trophy they are playing for?

2. England are being led by Ben Stokes in the first Test, but how many different players have captained England – including Stokes?

3. When was the last time that the West Indies won a Test series here in England?

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal against Leicester City to become only the second Arsenal player to score 20 Premier League goals in consecutive seasons – who is the other?

5. Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy became only the fourth player to score 10 goals or more against Arsenal in Premier League games, name the other three. Need a clue? Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs.

6. Which former Man Utd and Arsenal player scored his first goal for Watford in the 2-1 win over Norwich City on Tuesday?

7. Which Premier League team manager said after a recent game: “It’s my dream to have a team full of Scousers”?

8. Which Premier manager responded to an incident in their latest match with: “It was beautiful” and what was he talking about?

9. What nationality is Norwich City player Onel Hernandez

10. Who won the Austrian Grand Prix raced last Sunday?

11. What was the 1-2-3 at the Austrian Grand Prix in terms of the car manufacturers/teams?

12. Name the young British rider who drove to his first podium finish in the Austrian Grand Prix.

13. How old is world champion driver Lewis Hamilton?

14. Why did New Zealand All Blacks rugby ace Dan Carter make the headlines earlier this week?

15. Name the former Scottish captain who announced earlier this week that he has signed for Japanese rugby outfit Shining Arcs.

16. What was the name of the winner of this year’s Derby race and what price was the winning horse?

17. Name the trainer of the winning horse and how many times has he now won the Derby?

18. What will Hinako Shibuno of Japan defend at Royal Troon in August?

19. Name the Kenyan athlete banned for four years earlier this week for anti-doping rule violations.

20. Name the current Wimbledon ladies champion who said this week she is ‘a little bit worried about playing’ in this year’s US Open owing to the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

Answers: 1 The Wisden Trophy; 2. Ben Stokes is the 81st different player to captain England; 3. 1988; 4. Thierry Henry scored 20 Premier League goals in five successive seasons for Arsenal between 2001-02 and 2005-06; 5. Wayne Rooney (12), Robbie Fowler (10), Harry Kane (10); 6. Danny Welbeck; 7. Jurgen Klopp; 8. Jose Mourinho, after an ‘altercation’ between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min; 9. Cuban; 10. Valterri Bottas; 11. Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren; 12. Lando Norris of McLaren; 13. 35; 14. He played for his childhood rugby club, Southbridge, in a 54-14 win over West Melton; 15. Greig Laidlaw; 16. Serpentine, 25-1; 17. Aiden O’Brien, eight wins; 18. British Women’s Open title; 19. Wilson Kipsang; 20. Simona Halep.