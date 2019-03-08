Search

South Hampstead cruise to victory at Alexandra Park

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 May 2019

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

South Hampstead picked up a comfortable 75 run victory over Alexandra Park for their first away win of the season.

They won the toss, and skipper Nish Patel decided to bat first, where they didn't get off to the best of starts at The Racecourse Ground.

The visitors lost quick wickets at the score at 32-3, however a very good fourth wicket partnership between Leroy Shepherd (70) and Tim Marcon (32) took the score to 107-4 before Marcon fell just before the drinks break.

Debutant Collin Clarke batted superbly with aggressive intent smashing 62 of only 44 balls.

Useful contribution from the middle order Bilal Akram (27) took South Hampstead's score to 252 all out in 42.3 overs.

Alexandra Park got off to a steady start at 35-0, Bilal Akram broke the first wicket stand dismissing overseas player Louis Gericke (22).

Discipline bowling from opening bowler Majid Akram built the pressure and was unlucky to not take a wicket.

However the introduction of leg spinner Saqib Pervez (4-39) turned the game as he took regular wickets in his magnificent spell of bowling.

Whilst on the other end off spinner Avnish Patel (1-21) bowled very economically. AP lost a cluster of wickets while the spinners were bowling and stumbled to 59-5, seamer Touqeer Ahmad (3-28) bowled very well again.

The hosts did quite well to reach 177-9 of their 45 overs considering the position they were in.

Captain Nish Patel said: "It was a another great win by SH and to win our first game away from home.

"We always had the game in control, however it was disappointing we didn't bat our allocated overs - we plan to work on this.

"This weekend is a very big game at home against Kenton, who also have won both their games.

"We will come hard and we are looking for another 10 points to give us the advantage to our road to promotion this season."

