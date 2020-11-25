Andersson, Cracknell, Holden and Walallawita sign contract extensions with Middlesex whilst Lincoln is released

Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce that four young cricketers have extended their contracts, with all-rounder Martin Andersson, batsmen Joe Cracknell and Max Holden, and spinner Thilan Walallawita all signing new deals with the club.

Middlesex's Thilan Walallawita during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. Middlesex's Thilan Walallawita during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Andersson, 24, who has made twenty-one appearances for the club in first-class and T20 formats to date, has extended his full contract until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Cracknell, 20, who made the first of his four T20 appearances this summer, has extended his rookie contract until at least the end of the 2022 season, allowing him to continue his studies at Durham University whilst being available for Middlesex in the summer.

Holden, 22, signs an extension to his full contract until at least the end of the 2023 season, to build on the 53 appearances he has made for the club across all three formats of the game to date.

Walallawita, 22, has signed a full contract until at least the end of the 2023 season, having made both his first-class and T20 debuts this summer.

Middlesex's Tom Helm (left) celebrates with team-mate Martin Andersson after taking the wicket of Hampshire's Tom Alsop (not pictured) during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. Middlesex's Tom Helm (left) celebrates with team-mate Martin Andersson after taking the wicket of Hampshire's Tom Alsop (not pictured) during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Middlesex Cricket’s Head Coach, Stuart Law, commented: “It’s great news that these four youngsters have extended their deals with Middlesex.

“We are in the process of building a strong squad and the youth that we have, mixed in with the senior talent here at the club, bodes really well for the future.

“Each of these players made significant contributions to our shortened season and showed that they have the talent to play at a high level for a long time.

“I’m looking forward to working with these guys and our whole squad to strive for success in the coming seasons.”

Also, the club can announce that Dan Lincoln, who made his T20 debut last season, deputising for AB de Villiers, and who featured in six of this season’s Vitality Blast matches, has not had his contract renewed by Middlesex and has left the club.

Law said: “It was a tough decision to make regarding Dan’s future with Middlesex.

“He showed great professionalism in his time with us and his contribution will be remembered not only on the field but off it as well.

“A great bloke to have around the group and we only wish him well in his chosen future.

“He will always be a Middlesex player.”