Hornsey set for pivotal clash with rivals Highgate

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 August 2019

Arthur George in bowling action for Hornsey (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Arthur George in bowling action for Hornsey (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The Tivoli Road club are still fighting for promotion despite only drawing last weekend

Hornsey will hope to earn a win in Middlesex County Division Two at Highgate this weekend which will keep alive their faint hopes of a second-placed finish.

Garfield Struthers' side trail Brentham by 17 points with only four matches left, but Saturday's fixture schedule makes it a pivotal day.

If Hornsey can win away to rivals Highgate and fourth in the table Brondesbury get the better of Brentham, it will open up the promotion battle and set up an intriguing finale.

The Tivoli Road club had to settle for a winning draw at home to Enfield last weekend, ending on 181-7 in pursuit of a 202 target.

Arthur George, Bhasker Patel, Habib Younis and Joseph Emanuel picked up two wickets each to restrict the visitors to a solid 201-8.

In reply, Hornsey struggled and had to rely on Emanuel's 39 and Lesbourne Edwards, who scored 49 not out, to get them out of trouble.

Struthers' side could not get up to the victory target, though, but did earn four points.

