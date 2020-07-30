Search

North Midd captain Parslow labelling Teddington as the potential league title rivals

PUBLISHED: 15:30 30 July 2020

Max Harris of North Middlesex in bowling action (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Max Harris of North Middlesex in bowling action (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North Middlesex captain James Parslow has labelled Teddington as the team to beat as they look to retain their Middlesex League Premier Division title.

Parslow’s men make the trip to Dora Jordan Road on Saturday to take on a team they foresee as challengers to their crown.

They head into the clash on the back of an abandoned match with Crouch End due to a heavy downpour last weekend.

“The weather looks amazing, it’s always very hard to play away at Teddington, but we’ve got a great relationship with the Teddington boys – they’re a good bunch of lads and we always have good competitive games,” said Parslow.

“We’ve seen them in pre-season as the team to beat, so we’re excited to play against them.”

North Middlesex limited Crouch End to 211-6 in their abandoned fixture, with 18-year-old Max Harris picking up four wickets.

You may also want to watch:

But they never got the chance to reply and Parslow added: “We knew the rain was coming so we won the toss and decided to bowl first so we could control the game at the back end with the batting.

“We couldn’t have planned it was going to come down so it was a bit of a shame we couldn’t get back out there at the end.

“There were a couple of positives, our fielding was insane, we probably stopped a good 15 runs in the ring. Connor Nurse and Tom Nicoll were weapons in the field and I think they were four for 40 early on so we started really well.

“Max Harris was bowling really quick, but credit to the Crouch End groundstaff, the keeper was taking balls, reverse cut over his shoulder.

“The wicket looked really good. When we went on the field we were saying 200, but we realised pretty quick it was more like a 250 pitch.

“We were quite pleased with the way we went about things with our fielding and our bowling, two of their batsmen got a really good partnership together.”

Dhaval Narotam (94) and Natim Hassam (69) rallied with the bat for Crouch End after North Midd had really attacked their line-up in the opening overs.

