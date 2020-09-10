Captain Parslow looking for North Middlesex to build up momentum for the cup final

North Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North Middlesex captain James Parslow is hoping his side can build some momentum from the final Middlesex League Premier Division fixture to take into the League Cup final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parslow’s side travel away to Lymington Road on Saturday to take on Hampstead in the final match of the league campaign.

They currently sit 10 points adrift of leaders Teddington heading into the clash before then facing Ealing in the cup final the following week.

“We want to win every game, but it’s good just to get some momentum going ahead of that cup final against Ealing,” Parslow said.

“We’re going to need all of our boys on form for that game, so it was good to see Evan Flowers facing a few balls and opening the batting. He’s got the most runs in the league so we need him for the final.

“It’s a pretty special cup, we’re always there or thereabouts, so we’ll be looking to try and take that one home.”

You may also want to watch:

North Midd go into the clash on the back of a seven-wicket victory over Finchley last weekend after an excellent all-round performance from Connor Nurse.

They bowled Finchley out for a modest 121 with Nurse picking up five wickets before he then scored 66 to lead the way with the bat for his side to guide them to a total of 124-3.

“It was good to see, he was our second spinner, and we only had the two, so he had a pretty big role to play and it was great to see him bowl really well,” said Parslow.

“Obviously we’ve had an unchanged top five for about four years now, so it was good to see someone come in and step up, put their hand up for playing in the team full-time next year.

“We’ve been playing quite a few different people this year to see how they get on. Quite a few of the younger boys from the second team as well, and we’ve got a few lads that have recently just had babies so it’s been a good opportunity for guys to get a run out.

“It’s also good for us as we get to have a look at them for next season.”

Luke Hollman and Joe Cracknell could be back in contention for North Midd after their appearances for Middlesex in the last few weeks.