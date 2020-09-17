Search

North Middlesex ‘excited’ for cup final clash with Ealing as they look to finish in style

PUBLISHED: 09:12 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 17 September 2020

North Middlesex and Hampstead in action on the weekend (Pic: Leonard Martin Photography)

Archant

North Middlesex captain James Parslow says his side are excited to try and capture some more silverware when they come up against Ealing in the Middlesex Cup final this weekend.

Parslow’s men make the trip to Corfton Road on Saturday as they leave it all on the line looking to wrap up the 2020 season in style after finishing the shortened Middlesex League Premier Division season in sixth place.

However, they know it will be a tough test as Ealing finished fourth after an impressive campaign.

“We love playing Ealing, it’s always a really good battle with them, and we’ve got a good history in that Middlesex Cup and good experiences,” Parslow said.

“There’s quite a few boys who are really looking forward to that and want to hit the ground running.

“We’ve always made the final in the last few years, so we’re excited.”

North Midd go into the final on the back of a disappointing, 27-run defeat to local rivals Hampstead who finished fifth in the league after leapfrogging them on the final day.

Their opponents won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 255-7 with Tom Nicoll (3-30) the best bowler before North Midd were dismissed for 228 despite strong scores from Matt Cracknell (63) and Connor Nurse (59).

“It was a great game, we felt like we should’ve definitely won, but we just weren’t quite on it with our fielding and leaked a few runs,” said Parslow. “We dropped three or four chances that we’d usually take and ultimately the last few batsmen got a few runs so it was the difference in the end.

“It was really good to see someone like Matt Cracknell, who has played half the season with us this year, get his highest score in the Premier League. Connor Nurse got back-to-back 50s which is really good to see as well.

“You always want to win the league, but things change during the season, people become unavailable and you have injuries but overall it was a good chance to give everyone a go.

“Joe Cracknell and Luke Hollman haven’t played in the back end of the season which has been great for them and the club to see them on TV for Middlesex. It’s been a good opportunity to see who can fill their boots.”

*Joe Cracknell scored 28 off 21 balls on his Vitality Blast T20 debut for Middlesex against Surrey in a 30-run loss on Monday.

