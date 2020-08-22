North Middlesex club has ‘a great feel’ claims captain Parslow ahead of next clash

North Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

North Middlesex captain James Parslow insists there is an amazing feel around the club right now despite the hardships that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought to many people.

Parslow’s side welcome Twickenham to Park Road on Saturday, looking to build on the positive vibe around the ground and on last weekend’s fortunes.

The skipper knows it will be a tough test, but is confident they can come away with another good result.

“There is an amazing feel around the club, a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes, going out for dinners, training multiple times a week, and the academy is doing well,” Parslow said.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie in what is quite a rough time for a lot of people. Twickenham is another great side, they’ve got a great bowling line-up, so really looking forward to testing our batting line-up out against them.”

Midd head into the clash on the back of a seven-wicket derby victory over Brondesbury thanks to a masterclass from Luke Hollman who scored 86 not out and picked up three wickets.

Parslow added: “He is relentless, he is really fired up, he wants to play high-level cricket and it just shows you how fired up he is as he’s putting runs and wickets on the board every week which is really good to see.

“All round it was an amazing performance from the boys, we knew the pitch was going to be quite spicy, and we won the toss and chose to bowl first.

“We didn’t get a wicket for the first 30 overs, it didn’t go to plan, but we bowled in such good partnerships and in good tight lines and not many bad balls which meant we could contain.

“We also knew we had good bowlers to come through at the death – Alex MacQueen, Hollman and Jeremy Warner. They only hit 80 runs off the last 20 overs.

“Hollman did the job with the bat and it was good to see Vanders get some time in the middle and show why he is one of the better batsmen in the league.”

Midd also bagged a place in the cup semi-finals with a 190-run victory over Finchley on Sunday.

“It was another spicy wicket to bat on, but it was good to see some boys spend some quality time in the middle,” said Parslow.

“Liam O’Driscoll did brilliantly with a 50 and picking up a hat-trick at the end. Matt Cracknell, the twos wicketkeeper, got some good time in the middle, and it was a very convincing win.

“We had two debutants in Gabriel Basden and Tom Francis, who are both 16 and picked up a couple of wickets, so it’s exciting to see that.”