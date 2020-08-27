North Middlesex captain Parslow says they’re taking it one game at a time in title race

Liam O'Driscoll was the pick of North Middlesex's bowlers with three wickets, and he then hit 53 off 58 balls with the bat.

North Middlesex captain James Parslow says they’re taking it one match at a time as they look to retain their Middlesex League Premier Division title.

Parslow’s side travel to Corfton Road on Saturday to take on current leaders Ealing as they head into the final three weeks of the season.

North Midd are currently one point behind the leaders and level on points with Teddington going into the clash.

“Anything can happen in cricket, we’re looking to win each game, and then move onto the next opponent. I haven’t really thought too far ahead but we’ve got Finchley and Hampstead who are both strong units,” Parslow said.

“We love playing Ealing, we always have really close battles, it’s never a blowout so we know we’re in for an arm wrestle but the boys are up for it. We’re coming off the back of a couple of good wins and they lost on the weekend.”

North Midd head into the match following a 125-run victory over Twickenham, having won the toss, elected to bat and posted a score of 210, before bowling their rivals out for just 85.

Gareth James (51) led the way with the bat as Liam O’Driscoll took a five-wicket haul in the match.

“We set ourselves really nicely with Ollie Tikare and Luke Hollman batting some time, we know that Twickenham have a really good bowling line-up, so we thought if we could weather the storm then we could really go at it,” added Parslow.

“Unfortunately we had a bit of a collapse, but I think Gareth’s 50 was a really key performance as it meant we took a bit of momentum into our bowling performance.

“It could have been 175 all out very easily, so that extra 30 runs at the end there gave us the momentum, and it’s very easy when you’ve got a bloke Liam O’Driscoll who is on absolute fire at the moment.

“Gareth has been looking really dangerous in the net so it was good to see him get another opportunity to show what he has got.

“He had a blistering 95 off 60 balls in the twos the week before so we know he has got what it takes and Liam is swinging it around corners at the moment and looking very good with the bat and ball.

“His wife has actually just gone into labour so unfortunately I’m not sure if we’ll see too much more of him this season, but he’s been a serious asset.”