North London women win on return to action

PUBLISHED: 17:13 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 29 July 2020

Millie Pope, centre holding cap, leads the North London women off the field after her efforts with bat, ball and in the field against Harrow St Marys

Millie Pope, centre holding cap, leads the North London women off the field after her efforts with bat, ball and in the field against Harrow St Marys

North London’s women beat Harrow St Marys in the long-awaited return of the Middlesex Women’s League.

Two closely-matched teams battled it over in a 40-over contest, while dodging rain showers, with Olivia d’Souza taking a wicket with the third ball.

Middlesex duo Bhavika Gajipra and Sonali Patel put on 110 before Miranda Cook struck, thanks to a fine catch by Millie Pope.

Patel soon followed and Pope picked up three quick wickets, including county player Kate Coppack.

Sharp run outs by Amu Surenkumar and Pope followed to wrap up the Harrow St Mary innings on 164 but North London slipped to 15-2 early on.

Former England Academy player Pope put on 105 with Caitlin Deacock, with both hitting half-centuries, before playing on to Coppack.

D’Souza added 29 with Deacock before a mini collapse left Emma Williets to seal a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Captain Charlotte Bascombe said: “The girls have worked so hard over the winter and throughout the restricted training period since May.

“Everyone was so looking forward to a match and this was a top performance. They all contributed and it’s such a pleasure to see the whole squad so committed. I’m so proud of the girls and can’t wait to see them in action next Sunday.”

