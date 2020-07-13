Search

Advanced search

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 July 2020

PA Sport

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

PA Wire/PA Images

Ben Stokes will hand back the England captaincy with plenty of pride and no regrets despite coming up short against a defiant West Indies side in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

Stokes was leading his country for the first time, deputising for Joe Root who was absent due to the birth of his second child.

The Yorkshireman will return to a 1-0 deficit in the £raisethebat Series when he joins up with the squad in Manchester this week.

Nearly everything Stokes touched in 2019 turned to gold, but he presided over a four-wicket defeat after Jermaine Blackwood’s match-winning 95 did the heavy lifting in a fifth-day chase of 200.

Arguably his two biggest calls as skipper came before a ball had been bowled, omitting Stuart Broad in home conditions for the first time in eight years in a bid to harness the extra speed of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and the subsequent call to bat first under heavy cloud cover.

Both continued to attract scrutiny after stumps were pulled on Sunday evening, but Stokes was resolute as he reflected on his time at the helm.

“I’ve really enjoyed the responsibility of leading the team and making decisions. We lost but I’m not going to look back with any regrets,” he said.

“It didn’t change me as player whatsoever with the bat in my hand or when I had the ball in my hand. I’ll be able to look back on this disappointed not to win, but able to say that I’ve captained England.

You may also want to watch:

“The message I delivered to everybody is that you leave everything out on that field, for the badge and the number under your badge, and I’m proud of each and everyone one of the lads out there.

“I can see why Joe loses a lot of sleep because he’s got to do that every game. Obviously next week I don’t need to make any of the decisions, so good luck Joe.”

Broad gave a refreshingly honest assessment of his dropping in a Sky Sports appearance midway through the game, telling viewers he was “frustrated, gutted and angry”, but rather than bristling at the segment Stokes was impressed.

“Looking at the interview he gave I thought it was absolutely brilliant. To see the desire and passion he showed and the answers he gave, to still see that fire burning deep inside was fantastic,” he added.

“He is nowhere near done and if he plays in that second Test match I really hope he walks off that field with a bit of an ‘Up you’. But we made a decision based around thinking pace was going to stand us a better place in the long game. If I was to regret that, I don’t think that sends the right message to the other guys I picked.”

While Archer offered justification for his selection with a couple of brilliant spells and three wickets during the fourth innings, his partnership with Wood was not the decisive gambit England had hoped.

That does not mean that pace was the wrong option, though, with Windies’ quick Shannon Gabriel named man of the match for his nine-wicket haul.

“What Shannon has done in this game is nothing surprising. To see him back out there fit and well and bowling fast for the West Indies is always a pleasing sight,” said captain Jason Holder.

“Shannon is just one of those guys who keeps doing it. He has a massive, massive heart. He deserves every bit of success he’s had in this game.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on July 11

Women arriving to test swimming with social distancing in place on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on July 11

Women arriving to test swimming with social distancing in place on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon boss Allison pleased to have Brooks and James on board

Hendon's goalscorers Joe White and Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Tottenham supporting Serge Aurier after death of his brother

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Richarlison of Everton during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua

Spurs boss Mourinho sets sights on Europa League title

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (centre) on the pitch after the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium