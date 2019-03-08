Chairman talks up quality of Middlesex League after Hampstead's latest win

Hampstead all-rounder Ben Frazer celebrates (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ben Frazer starred with the bat on Saturday to help his team get the beetter of Harrow St Marys

Hampstead made it back-to-back wins in the Middlesex County Premier Division on Saturday with a hard-fought victory over basement side Harrow St Marys.

Ben Frazer's stunning 112 helped the hosts get up to 209 before they were dismissed with the next best score 23 by Jamie Litherland for the Lymington Road club.

Tom Barber - currently with Middlesex - and Harrow team-mate Ravi Patel - formerly of the County Championship Division Two side - did the damage with seven wickets overall.

But they were overshadowed by Hampstead's Ajit Sambhi, who claimed 7-57 off 17 overs to bowl the visitors out for 168 and hand Matt Watson's team a 41-run win.

Chairman Nick Brown couldn't contain his delight, he said: "This was a great victory.

"It's testament to the quality of the Middlesex League that a team with an opening bowling attack that has two players of the professional pedigree in Patel and Barber are struggling.

"Harrow St Marys are a good team and we're delighted to have won. It's pretty obvious from the scorecard that there were two fantastic individual performances for us,

"In truth, it was coming from both Ben and Ajit, they have both been doing well, but have been short of a bit of luck, especially Ajit with the ball.

"Ben's inning was superb, the second 50 coming in just 18 balls, it was quite a spectacle while Ajit has been bowling really well for us, but has just had no luck.

"Hopefully Saturday will be the start of a good run for him, he's a terrific bowler and was all over Harrow St Marys. His figures were spoiled by some hitting towards the end, but 7-57 is fantastic and well deserved."

After winning the toss, Watson saw his side quickly in trouble at 39-3 and then 90-6, but Frazer kept his cool and played a fine knock.

Once he went past fifty, he let loose and smashed five sixes and another three fours in 18 balls to bring up three figures.

By the time Frazer was out for 112 off 130 balls, Hampstead had made 209 and it proved enough as Sambhi went to town, although not without support.

Will Graham made the crucial breakthrough with Harrow on 44 for the loss of no wicket and then it turned into the Sambhi show.

Hampstead's second straight victory places them fifth in the table on 53 points ahead of this weekend's trip to Ealing, who are top with 79 points.