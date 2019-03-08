Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Chairman talks up quality of Middlesex League after Hampstead's latest win

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 July 2019

Hampstead all-rounder Ben Frazer celebrates (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hampstead all-rounder Ben Frazer celebrates (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ben Frazer starred with the bat on Saturday to help his team get the beetter of Harrow St Marys

Hampstead made it back-to-back wins in the Middlesex County Premier Division on Saturday with a hard-fought victory over basement side Harrow St Marys.

Ben Frazer's stunning 112 helped the hosts get up to 209 before they were dismissed with the next best score 23 by Jamie Litherland for the Lymington Road club.

Tom Barber - currently with Middlesex - and Harrow team-mate Ravi Patel - formerly of the County Championship Division Two side - did the damage with seven wickets overall.

But they were overshadowed by Hampstead's Ajit Sambhi, who claimed 7-57 off 17 overs to bowl the visitors out for 168 and hand Matt Watson's team a 41-run win.

Chairman Nick Brown couldn't contain his delight, he said: "This was a great victory.

"It's testament to the quality of the Middlesex League that a team with an opening bowling attack that has two players of the professional pedigree in Patel and Barber are struggling.

"Harrow St Marys are a good team and we're delighted to have won. It's pretty obvious from the scorecard that there were two fantastic individual performances for us,

"In truth, it was coming from both Ben and Ajit, they have both been doing well, but have been short of a bit of luck, especially Ajit with the ball.

"Ben's inning was superb, the second 50 coming in just 18 balls, it was quite a spectacle while Ajit has been bowling really well for us, but has just had no luck.

"Hopefully Saturday will be the start of a good run for him, he's a terrific bowler and was all over Harrow St Marys. His figures were spoiled by some hitting towards the end, but 7-57 is fantastic and well deserved."

After winning the toss, Watson saw his side quickly in trouble at 39-3 and then 90-6, but Frazer kept his cool and played a fine knock.

Once he went past fifty, he let loose and smashed five sixes and another three fours in 18 balls to bring up three figures.

By the time Frazer was out for 112 off 130 balls, Hampstead had made 209 and it proved enough as Sambhi went to town, although not without support.

Will Graham made the crucial breakthrough with Harrow on 44 for the loss of no wicket and then it turned into the Sambhi show.

Hampstead's second straight victory places them fifth in the table on 53 points ahead of this weekend's trip to Ealing, who are top with 79 points.

Most Read

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Golders Green: Pedestrians in hospital after bus collision

The scene of a collision between a bus and two pedestrians in Golders Green. Picture: @999London

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: West Hampstead mum moved to Iranian mental health unit, but blocked from contact with worried family

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Clean Air Coleridge: Primary school parents hold Horrible Histories fundraiser as Crouch End businesses back campaign

A busy cinema for the Clean Air Coleridge showing of the new Horrible Histories film. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Golders Green: Pedestrians in hospital after bus collision

The scene of a collision between a bus and two pedestrians in Golders Green. Picture: @999London

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: West Hampstead mum moved to Iranian mental health unit, but blocked from contact with worried family

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Clean Air Coleridge: Primary school parents hold Horrible Histories fundraiser as Crouch End businesses back campaign

A busy cinema for the Clean Air Coleridge showing of the new Horrible Histories film. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Chairman talks up quality of Middlesex League after Hampstead’s latest win

Hampstead all-rounder Ben Frazer celebrates (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Brondesbury captain Overy wants Saturday’s game with Wycombe House to be the start of a winning run

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Emery lauds Arsenal youngsters after starring in Bayern win

Arsenal manager Unai Emery. Picture: John Walton/PA

North Middlesex close gap on leaders Ealing

North Middlesex captain Joel Hughes in full flow (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich: Late Nketiah strike downs German giants

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists