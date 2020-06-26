Search

Morgan made first female Honorary Life Vice-President of Middlesex

PUBLISHED: 15:20 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 26 June 2020

England's Beth Morgan (left) and Claire Taylor put runs on the board during the Final of the Women's ICC World Twenty20 at Lord's

England's Beth Morgan (left) and Claire Taylor put runs on the board during the Final of the Women's ICC World Twenty20 at Lord's

PA Archive/PA Images

Beth Morgan made history after being made the first female Honorary Life Vice-President of Middlesex Cricket at the club’s 156th annual general meeting.

England's Beth Morgan (left) and captain Charlotte Edwards celebrate retaining the Ashes after batting until the end of play to gain a draw against Australia in the npower Test match at New Road, WorcesterEngland's Beth Morgan (left) and captain Charlotte Edwards celebrate retaining the Ashes after batting until the end of play to gain a draw against Australia in the npower Test match at New Road, Worcester

The retired Middlesex and England Women’s cricketer was announced in her new role at a virtual meeting, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and said: “It’s an amazing honour to be invited to be an Honorary Life Vice-President and I am hugely grateful to everyone at the club.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to be involved with Middlesex Cricket for so many years and huge credit has to go to all the Women’s players and staff, past and present, who have done so much to help get Women’s cricket in Middlesex to the exciting place it is in today.”

Morgan played 187 limited overs and T20 games for Middlesex Women, is the club’s most capped female player and the only player in the women’s game to feature in every season of the Women’s One-Day County Championship.

In all, she amassed over 4,000 runs for Middlesex Women and took 97 wickets across both competitive formats in a domestic playing career that spanned 24 years.

Few have achieved as much as Morgan in the international game, as she played seven Tests, 72 One Day Internationals and 28 T20 Internationals for England and finished her international career in 2013 having tasted success in the ICC Women’s World Cup and ICC Women’s World T20 in 2009 and having featured in two Ashes-winning Test series against Australia in 2005 and 2008 and in the side which retained the Ashes in 2009.

Paying tribute, Middlesex President Mike Selvey said: “As club President I am doubly delighted with this recognition for Beth, the first female to be accorded this significant honour.

“Her record as a great cricketer and ambassador for Middlesex and England is beyond question and first and foremost this status reflects that.

“On a personal note, on a June evening at the Oval 11 years ago Beth, together with Claire Taylor, put on a dazzling match-winning partnership to beat Australia in the World T20 semi-final, and open this hitherto sceptic’s eyes to the potential of women’s cricket.”

