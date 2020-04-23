Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Middlesex furlough players and other staff

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 23 April 2020

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

PA Wire/PA Images

Middlesex Cricket has announced the furlough of staff members until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players and the majority of coaches, professional support, and administrative staff will join the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, in measures to protect the long-term well-being and stability of the Club.

“We are operating in unprecedented times,” explained Middlesex’s chief executive Richard Goatley.

“We have to make difficult decisions that not only protect the future of Middlesex Cricket but the jobs of our employees.”

Following consultation with the club’s management, all staff, furloughed or otherwise, whose salary is above the £27,500 per annum threshold, have also agreed to a pay cut of 17 per cent, initially until the end of May, with senior management taking a 20 per cent reduction.

You may also want to watch:

“For all staff to agree voluntarily to a significant salary reduction for the next two months is testament to how invested they are in Middlesex Cricket and committed to helping the club through this crisis,” added Goatley.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone across the Club for their understanding in these difficult times.

“It is important also to thank our loyal members for their on-going patience and support through this current cricketing hiatus. I can assure them that the Board and staff are doing all that we can to ensure that Middlesex Cricket has a long and healthy future.”

Club chairman Mike O’Farrell added: “At times like this it is very heartening to see the willingness of everyone involved to be so committed to the future of the game we love.

“We will get through this together and hopefully show that the collective effort of everyone involved will enable success on and off the field at all levels and perhaps even more importantly show the wider community what Middlesex Cricket stands for.”

Although certain members of the county’s administrative staff at Lord’s and Finchley have been furloughed, a skeleton staff comprising senior management and a number responsible for the day-to-day delivery of services, has been retained to ensure that the club maintains operating efficiency.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Dark tragedy behind the triumph of Toff’s

Most Read

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Dark tragedy behind the triumph of Toff’s

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham’s Dier charged over fan clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier confronts a supporter in the stands following the FA Cup fifth round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Coronavirus: Middlesex furlough players and other staff

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

UEFA confirm postponement of Women’s Euro 2021 finals

Arsenal and England footballer Jordan Nobbs and Phil Neville pose next to the women's Euro 2021 trophy

North Midd duo reflect on 2019 glory as title defence is delayed by pandemic

Joe Cracknell of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Vertonghen gives Tottenham exit hint

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen looks on from the bench behind manager Jose Mourinho during a Premier League match at Villa Park
Drive 24