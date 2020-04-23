Coronavirus: Middlesex furlough players and other staff

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground PA Wire/PA Images

Middlesex Cricket has announced the furlough of staff members until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players and the majority of coaches, professional support, and administrative staff will join the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, in measures to protect the long-term well-being and stability of the Club.

“We are operating in unprecedented times,” explained Middlesex’s chief executive Richard Goatley.

“We have to make difficult decisions that not only protect the future of Middlesex Cricket but the jobs of our employees.”

Following consultation with the club’s management, all staff, furloughed or otherwise, whose salary is above the £27,500 per annum threshold, have also agreed to a pay cut of 17 per cent, initially until the end of May, with senior management taking a 20 per cent reduction.

“For all staff to agree voluntarily to a significant salary reduction for the next two months is testament to how invested they are in Middlesex Cricket and committed to helping the club through this crisis,” added Goatley.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone across the Club for their understanding in these difficult times.

“It is important also to thank our loyal members for their on-going patience and support through this current cricketing hiatus. I can assure them that the Board and staff are doing all that we can to ensure that Middlesex Cricket has a long and healthy future.”

Club chairman Mike O’Farrell added: “At times like this it is very heartening to see the willingness of everyone involved to be so committed to the future of the game we love.

“We will get through this together and hopefully show that the collective effort of everyone involved will enable success on and off the field at all levels and perhaps even more importantly show the wider community what Middlesex Cricket stands for.”

Although certain members of the county’s administrative staff at Lord’s and Finchley have been furloughed, a skeleton staff comprising senior management and a number responsible for the day-to-day delivery of services, has been retained to ensure that the club maintains operating efficiency.