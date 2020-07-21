Eskinazi confirmed as Middlesex captain

Stevie Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones and Max Holden model the new Middlesex kit (pic Middlesex CC) Archant

Middlesex Cricket have confirmed that Stephen Eskinazi will lead the side in the regionalised four-day Bob Willis Trophy competition this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevie Eskinazi hits four runs for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Stevie Eskinazi hits four runs for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 26-year-old has been given the opportunity to build on previous captaincy experience earned at the club, with the support of experienced all-rounder Toby Roland-Jones, who is named vice-captain for the remainder of 2020.

The truncated domestic men’s season is scheduled to get underway on August 1, but Eskinazi and Roland-Jones will have the opportunity to develop their leadership partnership ahead of this – initially at the Kia Oval, when Middlesex take on London rivals Surrey in a two-day, red-ball pre-season friendly starting on Sunday July 26.

You may also want to watch:

Middlesex recently announced that Australian Peter Handscomb, who was scheduled to join the club in the role of four-day and 50-over captain for a two-year term in 2020 and 2021, had agreed to defer his contract with the club to 2021 and 2022 in light of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

And head coach Stuart Law sees Eskinazi as the perfect man to lead his side for the remainder of this term, saying: “Steve was the obvious choice for me as the captain of our squad in Pete Handscomb’s absence.

“Last year when Steve stood in for us, the team played really well and with a smile on their face and had immediate success. Good signs for sure and I look forward to working with him again this season.”

Speaking of the appointment of Roland-Jones as vice-captain, Law added: “Toby is a leader and a much loved and respected member in the dressing room. I look forward to him leading this group in partnership with Steve, and help mould this squad into the team they can be.”