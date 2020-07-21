Search

Advanced search

Eskinazi confirmed as Middlesex captain

PUBLISHED: 11:08 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 21 July 2020

Stevie Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones and Max Holden model the new Middlesex kit (pic Middlesex CC)

Stevie Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones and Max Holden model the new Middlesex kit (pic Middlesex CC)

Archant

Middlesex Cricket have confirmed that Stephen Eskinazi will lead the side in the regionalised four-day Bob Willis Trophy competition this year.

Stevie Eskinazi hits four runs for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Stevie Eskinazi hits four runs for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 26-year-old has been given the opportunity to build on previous captaincy experience earned at the club, with the support of experienced all-rounder Toby Roland-Jones, who is named vice-captain for the remainder of 2020.

The truncated domestic men’s season is scheduled to get underway on August 1, but Eskinazi and Roland-Jones will have the opportunity to develop their leadership partnership ahead of this – initially at the Kia Oval, when Middlesex take on London rivals Surrey in a two-day, red-ball pre-season friendly starting on Sunday July 26.

You may also want to watch:

Middlesex recently announced that Australian Peter Handscomb, who was scheduled to join the club in the role of four-day and 50-over captain for a two-year term in 2020 and 2021, had agreed to defer his contract with the club to 2021 and 2022 in light of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

And head coach Stuart Law sees Eskinazi as the perfect man to lead his side for the remainder of this term, saying: “Steve was the obvious choice for me as the captain of our squad in Pete Handscomb’s absence.

“Last year when Steve stood in for us, the team played really well and with a smile on their face and had immediate success. Good signs for sure and I look forward to working with him again this season.”

Speaking of the appointment of Roland-Jones as vice-captain, Law added: “Toby is a leader and a much loved and respected member in the dressing room. I look forward to him leading this group in partnership with Steve, and help mould this squad into the team they can be.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Westminster Council facing £91m funding gap from Covid-19 as opposition fears ‘major cuts’

Westminster's opposition says youth clubs, arts funding and public toilets could disappear entirely. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Westminster Council facing £91m funding gap from Covid-19 as opposition fears ‘major cuts’

Westminster's opposition says youth clubs, arts funding and public toilets could disappear entirely. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Eskinazi confirmed as Middlesex captain

Stevie Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones and Max Holden model the new Middlesex kit (pic Middlesex CC)

Root hails Stokes as England’s ‘Mr Incredible’

England's Joe Root (left) and Ben Stokes (right) celebrate after their win in the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Burgh House appeals for lockdown art to display online

Burgh House. Picture: Creative Commons/Matt Brown

Live performances return to Regent’s Park’s Open Air Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar a staged concert takes place at Regent's Park open air theatre

Stokes at centre stage as England win second Test

England’s Ben Stokes hits out and follows through with his swing as he bats during day five of the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford