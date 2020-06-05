Search

Middlesex CC Foundation emergency appeal provides over 23,000 meals

PUBLISHED: 08:13 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 05 June 2020

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

PA Wire/PA Images

The MCC Foundation’s emergency appeal in response to COVID-19 has provided over 23,000 meals for vulnerable residents across Westminster.

At the start of April, the MCC Foundation launched an emergency appeal to feed the 450 homeless in Westminster, a group who have been particularly hard hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since the appeal launched, MCC Members and MCC Foundation supporters have donated over £78,000. This has funded more than 23,000 meals for those in most urgent need of support.

The project, delivered by social enterprise Unity Works in partnership with Westminster City Council, has been providing hundreds of meals a day since the end of March, and will continue to offer support until the end of June.

Two Foundation representatives recently volunteered at the project, to assist with preparing and packaging almost 900 meals ready to be delivered.

Their visit provided an opportunity to see first-hand what a vital difference the appeal has made for so many people across Westminster.

Speaking about the difference the appeal has made for the project, Unity Works CEO, Denise Largin, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has donated through the MCC Foundation’s emergency appeal.

“This has enabled us to provide 900 meals per day to homeless and vulnerable residents across Westminster. It has made a tremendous difference to people’s lives at this difficult time. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without your help.”

The MCC Foundation’s Director, Dr Sarah Fane, added: “Although Lord’s has had to close for the time being, it was really important to us that we find ways to support our local community through this critical time.

“It has been inspiring to see how generously MCC Members and MCCF supporters have responded to support this vital initiative, and we are very proud to have been able to assist.”

The appeal is now drawing to a close, but those wishing to contribute can still do so here: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/12560

