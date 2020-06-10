Search

Advanced search

Middlesex batsman Robson happy to hit the books

PUBLISHED: 15:24 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 10 June 2020

ECB Reporters Network

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: Jed Leicester/PA)

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: Jed Leicester/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The pen has proved mightier than the bat for Sam Robson during cricket’s hiatus enforced by the coronavirus outbreak.

Middlesex's Nick Compton (left) and Sam Robson show off the County Championship trophyMiddlesex's Nick Compton (left) and Sam Robson show off the County Championship trophy

The Middlesex opener would normally be focused on the county batsmen’s holy grail of 1,000 first-class runs this time of year.

However, with the global pandemic having prevented a shot in anger, Robson and several teammates have switched their attention to essays for a degree in Business and Sports Management with the University of Hertfordshire.

The right-hander, in lockdown with girlfriend Steph at their flat near Queen’s Park, admits he’s cramming.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the star pupil,” he said candidly. “I started later than some of the other boys, so I’ve had some ground to make up.

Middlesex's Sam Robson during the media day at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 11, 2018.Middlesex's Sam Robson during the media day at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 11, 2018.

“I try and nail as much as I can in the winter and then chip away through the summer.

“And at this time, with everything that’s going on, I’ve tried to use it as an opportunity to get as much done as I can because I know when the season does start there’s a fair chance it’ll be pretty manic.”

Robson is hoping it’s third time lucky as far as academia is concerned. Never a swot at school, he bailed on a first attempt at tertiary education when cricket again won the battle for his affections.

“I did okay at school – I didn’t talk much in class but spent too much time at cricket and football training to get enough studying and homework done,” he added.

“Then, earlier in my cricket career I did an accounting degree for a year but threw it in because it didn’t offer the flexibility I needed.

“It was a time where you put so much effort into growing as a teenager cricketer, when you’re in amongst it you just want to do everything you can to give yourself the best chance to perform well.

You may also want to watch:

“This course is flexible and targeted at sportspeople, so if you need extensions they’re pretty good with that.

“Cricket isn’t a long career, and this shows people you’ve been able to display a bit of focus and commitment towards broadening your horizons.”

Before Middlesex fans panic, their top of the order stalwart has no imminent plans to retire. On the contrary, he believes time is still very much on his side and members may not have seen the best of him.

He’s still ambitious too – hungry for another County Championship medal to add to the one Middlesex won in such dramatic fashion in 2016.

So, there’s no chance of Father Time, who overlooks his home ground at Lord’s, calling time on his ‘innings’ just yet.

“I’m certainly not looking towards the end of my career,” added Robson. “I’m 30 now, so hopefully as a batsman, if I can stay fit, my best years are ahead of me.

“It would be great to get back into Division One and have another stab at trying to win the Championship.”

However, with no domestic cricket until August 1 at the earliest, it may be a while before red-ball specialist Robson takes guard again.

He’s philosophical; worried more for veterans whose contracts are about to expire than his own future.

“If there’s just a few T20s, well that’s life,” he added.

“Everyone’s missed a lot of cricket regardless of what form you specialise in. That’s a hell of a kick in the teeth for professional cricketers, but there are people far worse off.

“For me and guys younger than me, we’re lucky we’ve still got a fair bit of cricket in us.

“But, there will be some blokes coming near the end of their careers who, if all of a sudden you take a year away from them, that could be them done which would be disappointing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Demand soars for Kentish Town fruit and veg boxes as GP and church chip in

Reverend Alexandra Lilley, priest-in-charge of St George and All Saints. Picture: Kentish Town Vegbox

Most Read

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Shop local: Muswell Hill residents urged to back businesses

Muswell Hill during lockdown. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Demand soars for Kentish Town fruit and veg boxes as GP and church chip in

Reverend Alexandra Lilley, priest-in-charge of St George and All Saints. Picture: Kentish Town Vegbox

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Middlesex batsman Robson happy to hit the books

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: Jed Leicester/PA)

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

Coronavirus: Southgate planning for England action in September

England manager Gareth Southgate

Wingate bag new sponsor in Posh owner MacAnthony as they still bid to raise funds

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony poses with former manager Darren Ferguson (right) (Pic: Chris Radburn/PA)
Drive 24