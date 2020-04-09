Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Middlesex batsman Holden building skill-set in outbreak

PUBLISHED: 15:30 09 April 2020

Middlesex's Max Holden in batting action against Lancashire last season

Middlesex's Max Holden in batting action against Lancashire last season

PA Archive/PA Images

Middlesex’s Max Holden is brushing up on his culinary skills in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The left-hander should have been strapping on his pads over Easter weekend for the County Championship curtain-raiser with Worcestershire.

But the global pandemic finds Holden swapping his bat for a frying pan and donning a chef’s apron as he feeds team-mates Robbie White, Tom Lace and Jack Davies during lockdown at the county’s club-owned house they share in Edgware.

“I like to see myself as head chef of the house,” said Holden.

“I’ve done a lot of cooking seeing as I’ve got plenty of time on my hands. I prepare the dinners and stuff which is a role I have really enjoyed.

“I do a very good chilli and we’ve had a curry. I have to mix it up a bit or the lads would complain if it was all too similar, but I think my chilli is my banker.

“And it was Jack’s birthday about a week ago. I baked a cake for the first time which thankfully didn’t poison anyone, so that was a positive.”

Kitchen duties have proved a welcome distraction, with the ECB having ruled out any prospect of cricket before May 28 at the earliest.

Holden has more reason than most to lament the game’s absence, having been eager to put behind him a tough 2019 campaign – his first blip in what had to that point been an ever-blossoming career.

The former England Under-19s captain enjoyed a successful loan spell at Northants in 2017 and followed that with a maiden first-class hundred for the Seaxes in a 2018 campaign culminating in a Lions’ tour.

However, a big 50-over hundred against Kent was the one highlight of a dark season last time around as his red-ball form deserted him.

You may also want to watch:

A long winter in the indoor school has seen him work on technical and mental aspects of his game, but he must now wait to produce the fruit of lessons learnt.

“I’ve never been under as much pressure or felt as low,” he admitted.

“Those times when you’re struggling are when you learn about your character and I was quite pleased I never lost faith, even though it didn’t go to plan at all.

“I had quite a good intent at the crease in my white-ball game but went into my shell a little bit in red-ball cricket.

“Even though it is a longer format, you still need that intent and positivity in your body language and in terms of looking to score, rather than just looking to survive.

“If you show that intent your footwork is better, and you get into better positions to defend as well.”

While the wait goes on, with no peers in the kitchen, Holden has had to look elsewhere to feed the competitive edge inherent in every sportsman.

That’s where Strava has proved a godsend. The whole Middlesex squad were issued with the social fitness network app in search of the fastest 5km runner on the staff.

Seamer Ethan Bamber is the current front-runner as the players use their one government-approved outdoor exercise session per day to take up the challenge.

Never one to settle for second best, Holden is diligently chipping away at the leader.

“Ethan is very, very fit,” added Holden. “You can tell when he bowls he doesn’t really get tired and can just keep going and going. He is the guy to beat, so we are pushing hard to keep up with him.

“I have got around 30 seconds to get down to his time. I think he is around 17:50 and I did 18:20 the other day, so still a bit to catch him, but not far off.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Regent’s Park Cyclists attack ‘misrepresentations’ in row over coronavirus social distancing

Cyclists obeying social distancing rules in Regent's Park. Picture: Regent's Park Cyclists

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Regent’s Park Cyclists attack ‘misrepresentations’ in row over coronavirus social distancing

Cyclists obeying social distancing rules in Regent's Park. Picture: Regent's Park Cyclists

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Middlesex batsman Holden building skill-set in outbreak

Middlesex's Max Holden in batting action against Lancashire last season

Campaign created to encourage people to exercise safely during coronavirus pandemic

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds

Coronavirus: Premier League players create fund for NHS

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

ZSL Director General: ‘London Zoo needs you’

Meerkats enjoy Easter at London Zoo

Coronavirus: D-Day veteran urges everyone to stay at home to beat Covid-19 pandemic

Ken Watts (fourth from right)
Drive 24