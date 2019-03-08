Search

MCC World Cricket committee members help local youngsters

PUBLISHED: 07:07 13 August 2019

MCC President Designate Kumar Sangakkara, MCC Secretary and Chief Executive Guy Lavender and Chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee Mike Gatting with local youngsters

MCC President Designate Kumar Sangakkara, MCC Secretary and Chief Executive Guy Lavender and Chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee Mike Gatting with local youngsters

Matt Bright

Members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) World Cricket committee took part in a Community event at Lord's, following their biannual meeting to discuss some of the most important and pressing issues in the game.

MCC President Designate Kumar Sangakkara gives tips to a local youngsterMCC President Designate Kumar Sangakkara gives tips to a local youngster

The committee, which is funded and administered by MCC, spent two days at Lord's Cricket Ground and took time out from a busy schedule to play cricket with youngsters from the borough of Westminster in the MCC Cricket Academy.

The Home of Cricket plays hosts to England's second Specsavers Test Match against Australia from Wednesday and around 25 young cricketers, who benefit from the free cricket provided at the MCC Foundation's Lord's Hub, had the privilege of visiting the venue and meeting members of the MCC World Cricket committee.

MCC President Designate Kumar Sangakkara, World Cricket committee chairman Mike Gatting and MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender all joined in with the youngsters, featuring in their games in the MCC Cricket Academy and offering tips on their technique.

Chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee Mike Gatting gives tips to youngstersChairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee Mike Gatting gives tips to youngsters

Sangakkara said: "It was great to see so many youngsters at Lord's and enjoying the chance to play at the ground. MCC do some fine work in the local community and the chance to engage youngsters in the game in this way is priceless."

MCC Head of Community Ricky Reynolds added: "We are thrilled to be able to work with the MCC World Cricket committee during their meeting at Lord's.

"The members are big names who have played and officiated at the very highest level of the game and for the young players to be able to rub shoulders with them is invaluable, and will really help inspire their passion for the game."

