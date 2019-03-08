Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: MCC's Shahzad 'honoured' by coach of year nomination

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 August 2019

Ajmal Shahzad in action during hid county cricket career

Ajmal Shahzad in action during hid county cricket career

PA Archive/PA Images

Former England paceman Ajmal Shahzad has admitted his pride at being nominated for the ECB's Performance Coach of the Year award.

Shahzad took over as head coach of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) earlier this year and has quickly made his mark to be named the Coach of the Month in June.

The 34-year-old earned his award for his commitment to self-development as an ECB mentor and Shahzad is determined to continue to build on his growing reputation after stepping into coaching following his retirement in 2017.

"It's an honour to have received the Coach of the Month award for June from the ECB," said Shahzad, after he was recently presented the award by ECB head of coach development John Neal.

You may also want to watch:

"There has been plenty of hard work gone in to achieving an award like this, not only over the course of the season, but for the last 18 months making the transition from being a professional cricket player into professional coaching.

"I'm also honoured and very privileged to have been appointed the head coach of Marylebone Cricket Club earlier this year.

"I can't thank the ECB and the MCC enough for their continued support on this new journey. I hope I can keep progressing and learning and add value to the English coaching system in years to come."

The Coach of the Month is selected by an ECB panel and recognises a head coach from one of the first-class counties or Kia Super League.

The six monthly winners are then nominated to win the Performance Coach of the Year award, which is set to be presented at the ECB Awards lunch at Lord's later this year.

Most Read

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

St John’s Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Kentish Town tube station to stay closed until next week after escalators break down

A man was allegedly pushed in front of a train at Kentish Town Station (Pic: Google)

Poor phone signal in Hampstead one of the reasons behind BID employing new ‘village ambassador’

Alessia de Angelis, who works for Hampstead BID. Picture: Hampstead BID

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Most Read

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

St John’s Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Kentish Town tube station to stay closed until next week after escalators break down

A man was allegedly pushed in front of a train at Kentish Town Station (Pic: Google)

Poor phone signal in Hampstead one of the reasons behind BID employing new ‘village ambassador’

Alessia de Angelis, who works for Hampstead BID. Picture: Hampstead BID

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Cricket: MCC’s Shahzad ‘honoured’ by coach of year nomination

Ajmal Shahzad in action during hid county cricket career

Cricket: Middlesex come up short after Kent duo shine

John Simpson in batting action for Middlesex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Four Nations: England 3 Ireland 3

Mark Gleghorne celebrates a goal for England (pic England Hockey)

Arsenal ‘the right choice’ for club record signing Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe in the shirt of Lille OSC during the match against Olympique Marseille on Friday, January 26, 2019. Picture: Bigmatbasket/Wikimedia Commons

Arsenal sign Nicolas Pepe in club record deal

Nicolas Pepe in the shirt of Lille OSC during the match against Olympique Marseille on Friday, January 26, 2019. Picture: Bigmatbasket/Wikimedia Commons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists