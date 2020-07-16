Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers Archant

The London and East regional Women’s hub will compete in the new Women’s Elite Domestic Structure as the Sunrisers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new Sunrisers logo The new Sunrisers logo

As one of eight regional hubs competing in the new Women’s Elite Domestic Structure, the Sunrisers covers the region of the three first-class counties of Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), and the national counties of Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire.

The new structure, which was unveiled in October 2019, forms part of the ECB’s 10-point action plan for Transforming Women’s and Girls’ Cricket.

The Sunrisers Senior team who compete in the ECB Women’s Elite Domestic Competition, are a team featuring the best players from across the region and country.

In addition the Sunrisers structure will deliver a performance programme at Academy and Emerging Player level, aimed at developing the breadth of talent across the region.

You may also want to watch:

Just a fortnight ago, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani and Cordelia Griffith were unveiled as the three players from the region to have been awarded retained professional contracts this year with the Sunrisers, with news of a high-profile appointment to the role of head coach expected imminently.

Carr, Dattani and Griffith are three of 25 newly retained professional Women’s players who will represent the eight regional hubs - a figure which will ultimately be increased to 40.

The Sunrisers’ three retained professionals were at Essex County Cricket Club’s Cloud FM County Ground this week, one of the grounds they will use as a home venue, where they posed for pictures in the team’s new training equipment.

Speaking of the launch of new the Sunrisers brand, Regional Director of Women’s Cricket Danni Warren said: “Today’s unveiling is the culmination of a period of consultation across the entire region and pathway. It was key for us to embody those who we represent, and I am so grateful to all of those who have assisted in bringing this to life.

“We have a visual that we can be proud of and seeing our players and coaching staff wearing the Sunrisers logo for the first time was an immensely proud moment.

“I cannot wait to see the Sunrisers continue to come to life, on and off the pitch, and look forward to working with all our stakeholders and partners over the coming months and years.“

Follow the SUNRISERS on social media on Twitter (@SunrisersCrick) and Instagram (SunrisersCricket).