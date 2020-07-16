Search

Advanced search

Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

PUBLISHED: 12:42 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 16 July 2020

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers

Archant

The London and East regional Women’s hub will compete in the new Women’s Elite Domestic Structure as the Sunrisers.

The new Sunrisers logoThe new Sunrisers logo

As one of eight regional hubs competing in the new Women’s Elite Domestic Structure, the Sunrisers covers the region of the three first-class counties of Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), and the national counties of Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire.

The new structure, which was unveiled in October 2019, forms part of the ECB’s 10-point action plan for Transforming Women’s and Girls’ Cricket.

The Sunrisers Senior team who compete in the ECB Women’s Elite Domestic Competition, are a team featuring the best players from across the region and country.

In addition the Sunrisers structure will deliver a performance programme at Academy and Emerging Player level, aimed at developing the breadth of talent across the region.

You may also want to watch:

Just a fortnight ago, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani and Cordelia Griffith were unveiled as the three players from the region to have been awarded retained professional contracts this year with the Sunrisers, with news of a high-profile appointment to the role of head coach expected imminently.

Carr, Dattani and Griffith are three of 25 newly retained professional Women’s players who will represent the eight regional hubs - a figure which will ultimately be increased to 40.

The Sunrisers’ three retained professionals were at Essex County Cricket Club’s Cloud FM County Ground this week, one of the grounds they will use as a home venue, where they posed for pictures in the team’s new training equipment.

Speaking of the launch of new the Sunrisers brand, Regional Director of Women’s Cricket Danni Warren said: “Today’s unveiling is the culmination of a period of consultation across the entire region and pathway. It was key for us to embody those who we represent, and I am so grateful to all of those who have assisted in bringing this to life.

“We have a visual that we can be proud of and seeing our players and coaching staff wearing the Sunrisers logo for the first time was an immensely proud moment.

“I cannot wait to see the Sunrisers continue to come to life, on and off the pitch, and look forward to working with all our stakeholders and partners over the coming months and years.“

Follow the SUNRISERS on social media on Twitter (@SunrisersCrick) and Instagram (SunrisersCricket).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers

Kane targets two more Tottenham wins for Europa League

Tottenham's Harry Kane (centre) celebrates scoring his side's third goal at Newcastle

Arsenal Women back at work ahead of Champions League

Jordan Nobbs gears up for the start of the FA Women's National League with an open training session at their London Colney training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

Player ratings: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates with team-mates Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette after their win over Liverpool

Daly extends Saracens stay until 2023

Saracens Elliot Daly is tackled during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park