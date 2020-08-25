Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Middlesex Cricket is delighted to announce that Josh De Caires has signed a three-year professional contract with the club.

The rookie contract will see De Caires remain a Middlesex player throughout his University studies, until at least the end of the 2023 season.

A product of the Middlesex Academy, right-handed top order batsman De Caires, 18, first represented Middlesex at under 14 level, hitting an unbeaten 90 on debut against Essex Under 14’s in 2015.

Having represented the club through the age groups, to Under 17’s level, he made his Second Eleven debut in 2017 at the age of just fifteen.

On De Caires signing his three-year contract, Stuart Law, Head Coach of Middlesex, said: “It’s great to have Josh sign on as a rookie for the next three years.

“He is a very talented top order batsman with good pedigree, and we look forward to working with him over the coming years and helping in his development as a player and a young man.”

De Caires himself added: “I’m really excited to have been given the opportunity to be a pro at Middlesex.

“I’m looking forward to what the next three years have in store.”

De Caires will be hoping he can break his way into the team and play regularly in the coming three years.