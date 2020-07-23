Search

Advanced search

Parslow knows he has got big boots to fill as new North Middlesex captain this term

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 July 2020

James Parslow hit a century for North Middlesex in their win over Finchley

James Parslow hit a century for North Middlesex in their win over Finchley

Archant

Newly appointed North Middlesex captain James Parslow knows he has ‘big boots to fill’ as he takes over the reigns from title-winning skipper Joel Hughes.

The New Zealand overseas star will try and lead the team to a second consecutive Middlesex League Premier Division title in a shortened season with Hughes missing out due to remaining shielded in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

And his side got off to a dream start with a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Richmond after they bowled their opponents out for just 96.

“It’s a huge honour, especially considering I’ve come from overseas, but we have quite a strong link dating back 30 to 40 years with my New Zealand, so I’m not over representing North Midd, I’m representing Suburbs in New Zealand as well,” Parslow said.

“It’s going to be pretty hard boots to fill considering we won last year and I think many people in the league would consider Joel probably the best seam bowler in the league. I don’t know his statistics, but I think he has an average of 16.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m definitely looking forward to it, though, and we’ve retained our whole squad barring him, so I’m excited to see what we can conjure up again.”

The new skipper admitted how great it felt to be back out on the pitch last weekend, adding: “It was amazing, the whole set-up at the club has just been so good, the committee are working extremely long hours to get the juniors involved and now it’s really good to have the seniors out.”

Parslow also insisted the future looks bright for the club with plenty of youngsters rising up through the ranks and Middlesex stars Luke Hollman and Joe Cracknell still on the books.

“We’ve got some really good academy players coming through, there is three or four boys I would like to think will make their debuts for the first team this year, so I’m excited to see how those guys go,” he said.

“I’m also excited to see what Luke Hollman and Joe Cracknell do. In some ways I guess we’re hoping they don’t play for us too much as it means they’re playing for Middlesex, but when they do they bring professionalism back to the game by bringing things they’ve been learning at Middlesex training.

“It’s special to have those boys back and you can see in that nine-wicket win, a very mature innings, they saw off the new ball and made sure we didn’t have any minor collapses early on.

“Hugh Teesdale has been up in Leeds all winter, training with Leeds University team, and he’s come back and is looking seriously dangerous.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Parslow knows he has got big boots to fill as new North Middlesex captain this term

James Parslow hit a century for North Middlesex in their win over Finchley

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

‘I’d rather stop a teenage boy being murdered’: Top north London cop wants society to ‘police itself’ over masks in shops

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Haringey Council commits to house homeless beyond Covid-19 pandemic

Haringey says it will find long-term housing for rough sleepers. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Virtual Proms at St Jude’s raises £18,000 for charities

Nicholas Collon and Cedric Tiberghien