Edwards stars for Hornsey to earn bragging rights against Highgate

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 August 2019

Lesbourne Edwards celebrates taking a wicket for Hornsey (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Lesbourne Edwards celebrates taking a wicket for Hornsey (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The all-rounder was in top form for the Tivoli Road club last weekend to keep alive Hornsey's promotion hopes

Lesbourne Edwards shone for Hornsey with bat and ball on Saturday to help them get the better of local rivals Highgate.

A tight encounter in the Middlesex County Division Two was expected and the final margin of victory was 43 runs.

Hosts Highgate fielded first and Tayo Walbrugh (18) and Garfield Struthers (26) built the foundation for Hornsey's big-hitters.

All-rounder Edwards was in at three and smashed a sparkling 105 with a total of seven maximums.

He was well supported by Joseph Emanuel, who contributed 69 from only 56 balls before Jack Bruce hit 18 not out in quick time.

It allowed Hornsey to post 274-8 off 45 overs and Edwards didn't need long to make early inroads.

Bruce (2-29) and Bhasker Patel (2-45) backed him up with scalps and at one stage the centurion was on for a hat-trick.

Although he didn't get it, Edwards ended with 4-49 as Highgate were restricted to 231-9 to aid Hornsey's hopes of promotion and they host Osterley on Saturday next.

