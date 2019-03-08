Hampstead secure win despite batting collapse

Callum Jackson of Hampstead in batting action during the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Lymington Road club went from 129-3 to 146-8, but still managed to reach their victory target of 166

Nick Brown was pleased Hampstead were able to come away from a typically tricky trip to Twickenham with 10 points.

Matt Watson's team had to battle hard to leave with a victory, but eventually got over the line chasing 166 to win.

Given all the factors involved for Saturday's clash in the Middlesex County Premier Division, Hampstead chairman Brown declared he was happy with the result.

"Twickenham is not an easy place to go, it's not the best wicket in the division and they're an aggressive team," he said.

"It was very windy on Saturday, so the whole thing added up to an uncomfortable experience and we're glad to get the game out of the way and get home with a win."

While Hampstead were not at their best from a bowling perspective, they still bowled the hosts out for 165.

Scott Barlow did the majority of the damage with 4-31 off 13 overs and Ben Frazer's 3-37 from 14.4 overs was equally impressive.

Aside from this, Rich Banham claimed 2-50 while going at an economy rate of more than four an over.

Brown added: "It wasn't our best bowling performance, 60 per cent of their runs came from boundaries, but we bowled well enough, particularly Scott and Ben, who were economical and combined for seven wickets."

Hampstead's chase seemed to be going well when Jack Biddulph (17) and Mubasher Hassan (42) put on fifty for the first wicket.

Carlos Nunes saw off the openers in addition to Callum Jackson in quick succession though, as the away side were reduced to 74-3.

This saw Sam Evison and Ben Frazer join forces and they put on 55 before the latter went for 36 and then a collapse occurred.

Evison stuck around, but when he was lbw for 29, Hampstead looked in trouble, but a crucial 12 by number 10 Ajit Sambhi saw them draw level with Twickenham's score before Jamie Litherland, who faced 30 balls for his six, and last man Banham got them home.

"We got of to a great start with the bat, Mubasher was outstanding and although we lost a couple of quick wickets, Sam and Ben combined to take us to what appeared to be a very comfortable position, needing less than 30 with seven wickets in hand," Brown explained.

"But that quickly changed and we lost five wickets for 17 runs and I guess Twickenham were the favourites then.

"However, Ajit, Jamie and Rich managed to stick around and crept us over the line, to spark huge celebrations."

This latest win keeps Hampstead in third spot and in the title race, although they trail the joint-leaders of Ealing and North Middlesex by eight points.