Brown delighted with Hampstead after another victory

Ben Frazier of Hampstead CC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Lymington Road club managed to get the better of Twickenham with both bat and ball to collect 10 points

An excellent all-round team display helped Hampstead secure a 113-run home win over Twickenham in the Middlesex County Premier Division on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and put Matt Watson's team into bat first, and they reached 264 before they were dismissed in the 47th over.

It was more than enough for victory with Twickenham dismissed with 59 balls left at Lymington Road for a comprehensive Hampstead triumph.

Chairman Nick Brown said: "We got off to a good start, Rob Keen (31) and Sam Evison (36) both making good contributions.

"Then having Ollie Rayner in the team was always going to be a big help and his 73 was the foundation that helped us build a big total.

"He got good support from Ollie Redwood (35) and 264 was a good if not great total, not batting out the full 50 overs was disappointing though."

Middlesex and former England Lions ace Rayner contributed with the ball too, but the big early effort in the field came from Ben Frazer.

He claimed 3-35 and immediately put Twickenham under pressure with fellow bowler Rich Banham (2-11).

After reducing the away side to 24-5 and then 72-8, there was no way back and despite some late hitting, the visitors were all out for 151.

Brown added: "We started excellently with the ball and the Twickenham innings never got started.

"All the bowlers were excellent, but a special mention to Ben Frazer who has done a superb job opening the bowling with his off spin and Ajit Sambhi (2-29) who picked up his first league wickets for Hampstead

"He's been really unlucky and has bowled well in every game, this was his best performance though and his leg-spin will play a vital role for us going forward."