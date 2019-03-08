Search

Runs flow, but Hampstead suffer defeat at home to Stanmore

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 August 2019

Hampstead bowler Rich Banham appeals for a wicket (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hampstead bowler Rich Banham appeals for a wicket (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The in-form team were unable to chase down 292 for another top flight victory

Hampstead's outside chance of winning the Middlesex County Premier Division ended after a 49-run loss to Stanmore.

The Lymington Road club went into the clash after a run of five victories from the last six games.

Home captain Matt Watson won the toss and decided to field first, but Steven Reingold struck a classy century at the top.

The away opener finished on 122 not out with 69 by Anshuman Rath and 49 from Steve Mehra crucial to a final total of 291-5.

Ben Frazer claimed 2-48 off seven overs, but no one could restrict the flow of runs and so Hampstead needed 292 to win.

A strong start was required and Jack Biddulph (32) and Mubasher Hassan (41) provided it, but couldn't kick on.

Frazer did get in and took a liking to the away bowlers, smashing 70 off 59 balls, but it only resulted in Hampstead reaching 242 all out.

Watson's team will attempt to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to current Premier Division champions Richmond.

