Classy Ramprakash hands Hampstead away defeat

Former Middlesex and England batsman Mark Ramprakash in batting action (pic: Joe Morgan/PA). PA Archive/PA Images

The former England and Middlesex batsman helped Stanmore get the better of Hampstead in the Middlesex County Premier Division on Saturday

Hampstead were left rueing the class of former England batsman Mark Ramprakash after Saturday's six-wicket defeat away to Stanmore.

The one-time Middlesex ace scored an unbeaten 55 to help the new boys chase down 162 for an excellent Middlesex County Premier Division win.

For Hampstead, they were left frustrated by a poor effort with the bat except for opener Mubasher Hassan, who made his comeback with a fine 58 at the top of the innings.

"Our up and down season rolls on," chairman Nick Brown admitted. "We were disappointed to only get 161.

"We were in a position to get more, not many, but may 30 or 40 more which would have made a big difference, but it was great to have Mubasher back and he played like he had never been away, so thats a big positive.

"We genuinely thought we could win the game defending 161, obviously Ramprakesh makes a difference, but really the innings that beat us was from the opener Talha Azam, who hit 77.

"He chanced his arm and it was his day, another day he goes early and I think we could have bowled them out around Mark, but these are all ifs and buts and the facts are that we didn't."

Only three of Hampstead's batsmen were able to spent a significant amount of time at the crease against Stanmore.

The returning Hassan made fifty before he was out after nine fours in a 69-ball innings before Sam Evison continued his fine form.

Hampstead's number four scored 31 off 79 balls, but fell to Tushaar Karia, who also dismissed Jack Biddulph for 17 off 43 balls.

It meant the Lymington Road club were dismissed for 161 inside the 50th over and they couldn't make enough inroads in the field.

Ben Frazer impressed again and claimed 2-49 off 17 overs and Scott Barlow (1-25) and Muhammad ahmed (1-23) got in on the act, but the quality of Ramprakash told and he got Stanmore over the line in the 43rd over of the innings.

Hampstead have dropped to sixth in the Premier Division with 31 points after six games and they will seek a response on Saturday.

Matt Watson's team will host the champions Richmond at Lymington Road looking to claim a statement victory over the 2018 title holders, who lost heavily at home to North Middlesex last weekend.