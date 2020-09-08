Hampstead chairman Brown ‘disappointed’ with heavy Richmond defeat

Hampstead chairman Nick Brown was extremely disappointed to see his side crash to a nine wicket defeat away to Richmond.

Captain Callum Jackson won the toss and elected to bat first where they were bowled out for 158 with Ben Frazer (50) and Fergal Walter (46) top-scoring with the bat despite the team producing a below-par score.

Richmond then posted 161-1 in reply thanks to Greg King (94, not out), William Phillips (14), and Tanmay Thanawalla (40) with Hampstead’s Scott Barlow picking up the only wicket at Old Deer Park Sports Ground.

“It was easily the worst performance of the season, it’s very disappointing,” chairman Nick Brown admitted.

“Whilst it is fair that we were ravaged by injuries and some availability issues, we really should be doing better than what we showed on Saturday.”

The chairman is not best pleased with how they could finish in the Middlesex Cricket League Premier Division after what looked like it was going to be a good season.

“It seems like what started as a season with promise is perhaps going to end up as being pretty mediocre.

“If we can’t beat North Middlesex on Saturday we could end up with wins only against the bottom four sides and that’s simply not good enough.”

Hampstead will welcome last season’s champions North Middlesex to Lymington Road on Saturday for the final match of the season.

They’ll be determined to finish the campaign strongly by causing an upset against James Parslow’s men.

Whether their opponents will be able to call upon rising young Middlesex star Luke Hollman is unknown.

The 19-year-old has been in terrific form for his county and could miss out for a third consecutive club fixture.

Chairman Brown will be piling the pressure on the players regardless of who North Middlesex have in their line-up for the clash.