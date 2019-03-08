Hampstead excited about new boy Jackson

Australia's Ed Cowan bats watched by then-Sussex wicket-keeper Callum Jackson during an international tour match (pic: Chris Ison/PA Images). PA Archive/PA Images

The former Sussex and Kent player will be a wicket-keeper batsman for Hampstead in the Middlesex County Premier Division this year

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hampstead chairman Nick Brown believes winter recruit Callum Jackson will prove to be an excellent signing for the club.

The 24-year-old has represented County Championship sides Sussex and Kent in the past and will call Lymington Road home for 2019.

After playing against Australia in the past and in the Royal London One-Day Cup too, Hampstead are hopeful he will make an impression for Matthew Watson's team.

Chairman Brown said: "Callum Jackson will bat in the top order and will keep wicket for us.

"Callum was previously with Kent and Sussex after having also played for England under-19s.

"He's a player of real pedigree and we're delighted he's come to Hampstead. All of the new guys except Suresh (Peiris) have been heavily involved in our pre-season and are all fully settled with us, so they're ready to go."

Watson's team will start the Middlesex County Premier Division away to Harrow St Marys, who came up from Division One last season.

Although Hampstead will be missing some key players, Brown is confident they can cope and also wished their opponents good luck for the campaign ahead.

The chairman added: "We start the season with a couple of injuries. George Adair and Mubasher Hassan are both out for at least the first couple of games, but we will fill the gaps in different ways and we will be ready for the start of the season.

"We start with a trip to newly promoted Harrow St Mary's. They're a good club with good people behind the scenes and we hope they have a good season."

Despite losing former captain Liam Hughes and the experienced Steve Clark, spirits are high at Hampstead.

After failing to be involved in the title mix in 2018, Brown is excited about the start of the new campaign.

"Last season was a disappointment. We started well, but a combination of terrible availability and injuries meant the season fizzled out," he said.

"I'm not sure in truth we were quite good enough, but that's history now and we are looking forward to this year."