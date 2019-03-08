Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hampstead hold nerve at Harrow and eye back-to-back wins

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 May 2019

Hampstead players face the camera before their Middlesex County Premier Division opener at Harrow St Marys (pic: Hampstead CC).

Hampstead players face the camera before their Middlesex County Premier Division opener at Harrow St Marys (pic: Hampstead CC).

Archant

Chairman Nick Brown praised the impact of David Graham and new signings Rich Banham, Ben Frazer, Suresh Peiris and Callum Jackson

Hampstead host Ealing this weekend in the Middlesex County Premier Division off the back of a fine win at Harrow St Marys.

The Lymington Road club got over the line on Saturday with seven balls to spare, chasing down 204 to beat the new boys.

Nick Brown, Hampstead's chairman, said: "We're pleased to make a winning start to the season. It was a game we were in control of for the most part, but in the end we had to scramble over the line."

Matthew Watson won the toss and put Harrow St Mary into bat first and they got up to 203-6 from their 50 overs.

Ben Frazer (2-37) and Rich Banham (2-11) impressed at the start of the innings and Suresh Peiris (1-23) and Scott Barlow (1-47) backed them up to restrict the hosts.

Brown added: "We got excellent performances from a number of our new guys. Rich was superb with the new ball, and he and Ben established a tight grip on the game. In fact we were very impressive for the first 20 overs.

"A lot of the credit for our impressive start in the field needs to go to David Graham, he arrived recently from Australia where he had been the President of North Sydney CC.

"David approached us, wanting to get involved at the club and we have asked him to restructure our practice and to take responsibility for the first-team on match days, he's made an immediate impact, the pre-match warm up is unrecognisable from previously.

"Our new overseas player Suresh did a great job with the ball too. It was his first bowl in England aside from a couple of net practices, his 10 overs for 23 runs demonstrated a lot of control, which was exactly what we were hoping for."

Opener Callum Jackson got Hampstead's chase off to a good start with 76 at the top, but the next best score was 35 from Peiris.

In the end, they needed 19 not out from Barlow to see them over the line in the 49th over of their innings.

"George Adair and Mubasher Hassan are both out with injury at the moment, so we had to reorder our batting line up, fortunately Callum wanted to open and he was superb," Brown added.

"He knows Harrow's Tom Barber from their time with England under-19s, which probably helped as Tom is a real handful, especially in league cricket, his innings made the difference.

"In addition to his bowling, Suresh showed us enough with the bat for us to expect more useful contributions from him as the season goes on.

"But in the end, we were indebted to Scott. He's a really important part of our team and demonstrated his batting ability again on Saturday."

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey Council: Zena Brabazon elected deputy leader months after being sacked by leadership

Cllr Zena Brabazon, pictured in November at an event in Tottenham, has been elected as deputy leader. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton/JMFfoto

Infected Blood Inquiry: Blood scandal victim Colette Wintle slams UK government and ‘unbelievable’ new Royal Free letter

Colette Wintle

Aras Amiri and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: MPs slam ‘hostage diplomacy’ after second north London woman given 10 years in Iran jail

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Archway Bridge

The Hornsey Lane bridge going over Archway Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey Council: Zena Brabazon elected deputy leader months after being sacked by leadership

Cllr Zena Brabazon, pictured in November at an event in Tottenham, has been elected as deputy leader. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton/JMFfoto

Infected Blood Inquiry: Blood scandal victim Colette Wintle slams UK government and ‘unbelievable’ new Royal Free letter

Colette Wintle

Aras Amiri and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: MPs slam ‘hostage diplomacy’ after second north London woman given 10 years in Iran jail

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal demand answers from UEFA over Baku Europa League final

A general view of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Picture: Matt McGeehan/PA Archive/PA Images

North Middlesex seek response after narrow opening-day loss

The North Middlesex players line up to face the camera

Spurs Ladies prepare for life in the Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies celebrate a goal during the FA Women's Championship season (pic: Wu's Photography).

Cricket: Rayner delighted with Middlesex rewards

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

Heart health: Highgate gym launches charity fundraiser to install public defibrillators

pH7 Gym co-founders Nick De Palma and James Hutchison. Picture: pH7
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists