Much-needed win lifts Hampstead confidence, admits Brown

Hampstead CC have a team hug (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A stunning century from Sam Evison helped Matt Watson's men chase down 275 to win on the road

Chairman Nick Brown hailed Hampstead after a terrific win away to Finchley in the Middlesex County Premier Division at the weekend.

The hosts' posted 274-9 from 50 overs, despite an excellent 5-59 haul by Jack Biddulph, and it left the visitors facing a difficult chase.

Fortunately for Hampstead Sam Evison showed his class with an unbeaten 117 off 129 balls to see them win by four wickets from the last ball.

"This was a much-needed and confidence building win," chairman Brown said.

"It's no secret that we have struggled with the bat, so to chase 275 against a bowling attack that included two professionals was terrific."

While Biddulph secured five scalps, Scott Barlow (1-40) also caught the eye and so did Chris Beaumont-Dark (2-46) with the ball.

After restricting Finchley to 274, when they looked set for more, Hampstead's chase picked up when Evison joined Callum Jackson at the crease.

Wicket-keeper Jackson was out for 60, but Oliver Redwood hit 19 and Matt Watson added a crucial 26.

Down the other end, Evison was in the mood and scored his first century in two years hitting 10 fours and clearing the boundary rope three times at Arden Field.

"Finchley were in a great position to put up a score of 300-plus, so to keep them to 274 was a great effort. Jack was called upon to bowl and did a superb job," Brown said.

"We rejigged the batting order a little, how much difference it made we will never know, but we're certainly happy with the win.

"Callum again showed his quality, it's only a matter of time before he converts a fifty into a hundred, but clearly the massive plus was Sam Evison getting another league ton.

"He's had a difficult start to the season, but Middlesex League hundreds are not easy to come by and he now has three to his name.

"All batters need confidence and this should provide him with plenty."

Hampstead's win puts them sixth in the standings after four games ahead of hosting Twickenham on Saturday.

Brown added: "We now look forward to this weekend. It's the last of this section of the 50-over games and we expect Ben Frazer to be back."