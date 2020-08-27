Search

Hampstead chairman Brown pleased with result but says batting needs to be improved

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2020

Hampstead in action against Finchley (Pic: Leonard Martin)

Archant

Hampstead cricket chairman Nick Brown praised his side’s bowling and fielding performance while criticising the batting efforts after their six-wicket victory over Finchley.

Finchley were bowled out for 102 thanks to big performances from Vishal Somaya (4-28) and Scott Barlow (5-29) with their opponents top-scorer being Joe Emmanuel with 26.

The hosts managed to score 105-4 in reply at Lymington Road with Jonathan Dunne and Jack Biddulph top scoring with 24 runs each while others chipped in including Mubasher Hassan (22) to get them across the line.

“It was an excellent performance with the ball and in the field, we have been working hard in this area and it has certainly showed,” said chairman Brown.

“In the last four games in which we’ve bowled we have taken 37 wickets for just under 400, so that side of the game has been going really well.

“Scott Barlow picked up his second five-wicket match in three weeks, that’s a terrific effort from him, I think that makes him the leading wicket taker in the league.

“Vishal Somaya did an excellent job with the new ball, in truth all the bowlers did well again.”

Brown was very disappointed with the batting efforts, however, although it proved to be enough in the end on Saturday.

“I’m less happy with the batting, this should have been a game we won by eight or nine wickets and to be three down inside the first 10 overs wasn’t good enough,” he added.

“We got over the line, so you could argue that it doesn’t matter, but our batting discipline has to be better.”

Hampstead play host to Crouch End on Saturday as they look to build on that victory.

They now sit fifth in the Middlesex League Premier Division table heading into the final three weeks of the shortened 2020 season.

They will need teams to slip up in order for them to have a chance of winning the title but they still have to face Crouch End, Richmond and North Middlesex, and most likely win all three matches to stand any chance.

Hampstead’s second, third and fourth sides all won on Saturday as well, while the fifths suffered defeat.

The women’s side also endured an eight-wicket defeat to North London in their derby match.

