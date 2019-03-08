Cricket: Hampstead women to hold open training session

Hampstead women face the camera Archant

Hampstead Cricket Club’s women are looking forward to the new season with an open training session on April 23.

The first team play in the Championship on Sundays after gaining promotion from the Southern League, while the seconds play in the Four Counties League.

And Hampstead also have a development squad for players who are new to the sport, who play against other such local teams.

They train outdoors through spring and summer, with around 20-30 girls and women attending, and organise a variety of social events throughout the season.

The open training session takes place at Hampstead CC (NW6 1HZ) on Tuesday April 23 from 6.30pn-8pm and the closest tube station is West Hampstead, with Finchley Road & Frognal the nearest train station.

Anyone interested in attending only needs to bring sportswear, but are also welcome to bring kit if they have it, although this is not essential for the first session.