Sunrisers name Griffin as head coach

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 July 2020

Trevor Griffin is the head coach of the newly-named Sunrisers

Archant

The London and East Regional Women’s hub have named Trevor Griffin as head coach of their Sunrisers.

After the new branding of the team who will compete in the Women’s Elite Domestic Structure, Griffin brings a wealth of experience in the game.

He guided Western Storm to two Kia Super League titles, has worked with the England Women and Academy and will continue to work in Australia as head coach of the Sydney Thunder Women’s Big Bash franchise.

Griffin was due to lead the London Spirit franchise in the Hundred, before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and said: “I’m delighted to have been asked to take up the fantastic role of Sunrisers head coach in this brand-new era for women’s cricket.

“There are a lot of talented players within the region and I’m really looking forward to working with Danni (Warren) and the linked counties to develop them into a strong Sunrisers squad, achieve their ambitions and ultimately see some of them progress onto the England pathway.”

Regional Director of Women’s Cricket Danni Warren added; “I’ve known Trevor for a while, through mutual players, and having worked with him over the last six months linking with London Spirit.

“Every time I worked with Trevor it became obvious that a more skilled and passionate candidate would be hard to find. Trevor’s knowledge of the women’s game, both here in England and internationally, is immense and something I cannot wait to be able to tap in to.

“Trevor and I share a vision to develop the talent in our region, whilst embedding sustainable pathways that will allow players to thrive. Women’s cricket has a wonderful opportunity to really grow and Trevor is a key component in the workforce I am looking to develop for the Sunrisers.

“I am so pleased to be welcoming Trevor on board and to be able to work closely with him.“

