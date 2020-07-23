Search

England recall Archer for third West Indies Test

PUBLISHED: 14:25 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 23 July 2020

PA Sport

Jofra Archer talks to England head coach Chris Silverwood during the nets session at Emirates Old Trafford

Jofra Archer talks to England head coach Chris Silverwood during the nets session at Emirates Old Trafford

PA Wire/PA Images

Jofra Archer has returned to England’s squad for Friday’s third Test against the West Indies, with all six frontline seamers included.

Archer has had a turbulent week, axed from the second Test and sent into isolation after breaching bio-security rules with a trip to Hove and then revealing in a newspaper column the extent of the criticism he has since received, including racial abuse.

He also suggested he had struggled for motivation when he returned to training but that has not stopped the selectors including him in a 14-man squad.

Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran – who helped bowl England to a series-levelling victory last time out – are retained, with Archer back alongside James Anderson and Mark Wood who were rested after the first Test.

National selector Ed Smith was effusive in his praise for Archer, suggesting there was no question over his immediate return to the group once it became clear he was ready to play.

You may also want to watch:

“The overwhelming feeling with Jofra is that he’s available for selection, he’s a spectacular talent and a brilliant cricketer with an exceptional record in England,” said Smith.

“It’s good news for England cricket that he’s back in the squad again. The England management has been closely in touch with Jofra all the way through. We care deeply about every player in the England set-up. That connection and communication has been present all the way through with Jofra.”

As for the tricky final decision that awaits captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood over make-up of the bowling unit, Smith insisted it was a welcome one.

“We need every eventuality covered as a squad. We’re extremely pleased everybody is fit and available for selection,” he added.

“We’ve got more players we want to pick than there are places in the team. The aim for all of us involved in English cricket is to create the most amount of good headaches that we can.”

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

