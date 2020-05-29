Search

Advanced search

England name bumper 55-man group for international summer

PUBLISHED: 17:15 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 29 May 2020

PA Sport

England head coach Chris Silverwood during a press conference at Lord's

England head coach Chris Silverwood during a press conference at Lord's

PA Wire/PA Images

The England and Wales Cricket Board has named a bumper 55-man training group ahead of what it hopes will be a busy international schedule, with a host of new and returning faces joining the core squad.

A total of 14 uncapped players from the county game have been invited to resume work under ECB guidance – Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Amar Virdi, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Richard Gleeson, Sam Hain, Tom Helm and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

There are also returns for the likes of Pat Brown, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Mason Crane and Reece Topley – all capped in various formats but not seen in recent times.

Despite the vast nature of the list there are still those who will be disappointed not to feature, including World Cup winner Liam Plunkett – who can safely conclude his England days are now done – Hampshire batsman Sam Northeast and Essex seamer Jamie Porter.

Alex Hales, who was dropped from the World Cup squad last year when news broke of two failed drugs tests, is nowhere to be seen following one-day captain Eoin Morgan’s assertion that the breach in trust between the batsman and his team-mates had not yet healed.

You may also want to watch:

The expanded group will not be brought together in one place, with individual sessions at a host of county venues the only form of training currently approved, and does not represent an official England squad.

Format-specific squads will be named at a later date, starting with Test cricket. Hopes are high that the delayed three-match series against the West Indies will go ahead in July but should the rest of the calendar fall into place – including a full Pakistan tour and limited-overs matches against Australia and Ireland – a wide pool of players will be required to stage matches in close succession while still offering the right amount of travel, training and rest time.

ECB performance director Mo Bobat, who joined the selectors and the head coach Chris Silverwood in putting together the list, said: “It’s really pleasing to be in a position to have players returning to training and a huge amount of work has been done by many to get us this far.

“The pool of players will give selectors strong options when it comes to selecting squads across formats further down the line, as we move closer to our aim of playing international cricket this summer.

“We will need to continue to work closely with our medical team and government to ensure that our return to training and play activities are in line with best-practice guidelines.

“We’re also really grateful for the positive and collaborative response from our county colleagues who are doing a great job at facilitating coaching and support for the players. The fact that we can call on our network to support the national effort shows the strength of our system.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Video: Opera singer attracts Muswell Hill crowds with inspiring weekly serenades from kitchen window

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Video: Opera singer attracts Muswell Hill crowds with inspiring weekly serenades from kitchen window

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Selected Premier League matches set for neutral venues

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

England name bumper 55-man group for international summer

England head coach Chris Silverwood during a press conference at Lord's

Boxing: GB wait for Olympic heavyweight gold goes on

Lawrence Okolie relaxes with team-mate Nicola Adams at the Rio Olympics (pic: David Davies/PA)

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009
Drive 24