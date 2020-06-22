Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: England cricketers to pay key worker tribute

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 June 2020

PA Sport

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

PA Archive/PA Images

England will pay tribute to the key workers of the coronavirus pandemic during next month’s three Tests against the West Indies, which will be called the £raisethebat series.

Before the opening day of the first Test gets underway at the Ageas Bowl on July 8, England will wear training tops bearing the names of key workers who have been nominated by their local cricket clubs.

The people named on the shirts include teachers, doctors, nurses, carers, social workers and other vital professions, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

Test captain Joe Root said: “We’ve waited a long time for this moment, and we wouldn’t be here without the West Indies – we are so grateful to them for making the tour happen.

“As we get back to playing the game we love, we want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went into bat for their country under the toughest circumstances.

“It’s only fitting that we use this series as an opportunity to ‘raise a bat’ in their honour. We’ll wear their names with pride.”

The series is scheduled take place behind closed doors at ‘bio-secure’ venues – Old Trafford will stage the second and third Tests – and is set to be the first international cricket to take place since March 13.

The Windies are the first international team to arrive into the UK since lockdown was implemented in March.

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison added: “As we stage the first international sporting competition in the UK since COVID-19 began, we want to pay tribute to the people who have bravely played their part during this crisis.

“Through the £raisethebat Test Series, we will show our gratitude to key workers.

“It has been a long and challenging journey to cricket’s return and while this pales in comparison to what the country has faced, we hope the £raisethebat Test Series will bring some enjoyment and light relief to people’s lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man pleads guilty to sex assaults along Regent’s Canal

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode. Picture: Met police

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man pleads guilty to sex assaults along Regent’s Canal

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode. Picture: Met police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: England cricketers to pay key worker tribute

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Coronavirus: Arsenal player ‘tested positive’ before City game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm extend Tottenham deals until end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Jan Vertonghen have words during the UEFA Champions League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Skelton confirmed as latest big-name player to leave Saracens for new challenge

Saracens' Will Skelton attacks against Ospreys during a Heineken Champions Cup pool match at Allianz Park

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 22

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games
Drive 24