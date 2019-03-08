England captain Eoin Morgan returns to former club Finchley as part of World Cup tour

Eoin Morgan with the World Cup trophy at Finchley Cricket Club. Picture: Mikesh Nandha Photography Archant

England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan returned to Finchley Cricket Club last Thursday as part of the World Cup trophy tour.

Around 250 children and adults turned out to see Morgan, who played for Finchley when he was a teenager after moving to England from Ireland, living nearby on Dudley Road.

Speaking at the event, he said: "This is where my journey started when I was 15-16 years old, Finchley was my first senior club.

"All the basics that I learned as a kid and were taught by my dad, I came here and learnt so much more.

"And I still pop in, training as I often do at the neighbouring Middlesex indoor facility."

He participated in six games of cricket across the ground, signed dozens of bats and shirts, took selfies and answered a range of questions from those who attended.

Topics included how he hits so many sixes, why the Sri Lanka game was the time he was most worried during the World Cup campaign, his favourite batter Virat Kohli, how he and the team celebrated their win and his aspirations for the future of English cricket.

Morgan added: "We would now love to go to every World cricket event as either favourites or genuine, realistic contenders."

Jamie Whelan, one of his former Finchley first team mates, sat with the England skipper on stage to reminisce about his time with the club.

The event was hosted by Will Munford and Naomi Dattani at Arden Field.