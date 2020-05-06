Search

Disadvantaged youngsters get cricket fix from Lord’s Taverners

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 May 2020

Disabled youngsters up and down the country have been able to keep up their cricket skills during lockdown thanks to an online initiative from Lord’s Taverners.

In 2019 more than 10,000 youngsters living with disability took part in programmes run by the charity, many of whom had no other access to sport.

Restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have put a stop to those events for now but Lord’s Taverners have stepped in to offer interactive hubs which help parents and carers with weekly home-based activities.

A spokesman for the Taverners said: “The suspension of these life-changing sessions, which tackle issues such as isolation and inactivity, means many are unable to maintain the confidence, independence and social skills that being part of the programme helps to improve.

“During these unprecedented times and with the community and disability cricket programmes...thousands of disadvantaged and disabled young people have been able to remain active in their homes thanks to this launch.”

The mother of participant Lewis Williams said: “Young people like my son normally have limited access to a group that accept each other without judgement, and he has been missing his weekly catch-up, social and practice.

“The activity booklet is a wonderful idea, not only giving our youngsters the incentive to find a constructive activity but also a way of reconnecting them with their friends.”

Colonel Tom Moore was made an honorary member by Lord’s Taverners this week in honour of his £32million fundraising effort for the NHS.

Former England captain and trustee Mike Gatting, who lives nearby to the 100-year-old army veteran, delivered a commemorative bat and tie to mark the occasion.

“Colonel Tom’s efforts captured the hearts of the nation and his dedication and commitment to a cause that touches us all, that makes him a great role model to the country and all the young people we support on our programmes,” explained Lord’s Taverners CEO Paul Robin.

“His family are long-term supporters of the charity which is why we are delighted to be able to present him with an honorary membership.”

