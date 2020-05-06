Search

Danni Warren appointed as new regional director of women’s cricket for London and east region

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 May 2020

Middlesex Head of Women's Cricket Danni Warren

Middlesex Head of Women's Cricket Danni Warren

PA Archive/PA Images

Middlesex Cricket, in partnership with the counties in the East region, are delighted to announce that current Head of Women’s Cricket for Middlesex and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Danni Warren, has been appointed to the new role of Regional Director of Women’s Cricket for the London and East region.

The introduction of the new Women’s Elite Domestic Structure in October 2019 forms part of the ECB’s ten-point action plan for Transforming Women’s and Girls’ Cricket, and Warren will be one of eight appointed Regional Directors of Cricket across the country, with responsibility for delivering the nationwide strategy to drive performance, create more pathway opportunities, increase participation, and ultimately develop more elite female cricketers.

Warren will take up the role with immediate effect and will oversee operations in the London and East regional hub, which comprises players from the first-class counties of Middlesex, Essex and Northants, the MCC, and the national counties of Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire, and will build on the collective work that has been taking place over the past 3 years.

The Partnership between counties and other key stakeholders in the region continues to be committed to developing the Women and Girls game that has a strong reputation across all areas of the ECB Women’s action plan.

Speaking of being appointed to the new role, Warren said: “It goes without saying that I am passionate about driving the development of Women & Girls’ cricket. I have loved every minute of my last three years with Middlesex and MCC and am very proud of the role both organisations have played in furthering opportunities for females across the pathway.

“I am really excited to be taking on the role of Regional Director of Women’s Cricket. This new structure provides a unique opportunity to harness the potential the women & girls’ game has at all levels, both across our region and nationally.

“Despite the current challenges this remains a very exciting period of time for Women’s cricket and I hope I can play a role in delivering success, on and off the field, over the coming years.

“I would like to personally thank all players, coaches and colleagues at Middlesex and MCC. The support they have offered me, and the success that so many have gone on to achieve has made my time as Head of Women’s Cricket an absolute pleasure.

“Whilst I look forward to furthering my working relationships with all regional partners, I also cannot wait to continue to work with those at both Middlesex and MCC. Ultimately harnessing the experiences of all partners locally, utilising these to deliver success as a region.”

Richard Goatley, Chief Executive of Middlesex Cricket, added: “This is an exciting and transformational time for women and girls’ cricket. “We have been given a huge, one-time opportunity by the ECB’s inspiring generations strategy.

“This project needs an outstanding leader and, in a recruitment process stacked with great candidates, Danni was clearly the right person to provide the inspiration and energy required.

“Pulling together the resources from such a huge region is a mammoth task but Danni is clearly the right person to maximise the opportunity.”

