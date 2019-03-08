Hampstead finish as Middlesex League Premier Division runners-up

Callum Jackson of Hampstead in batting action (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A final day victory for Hampstead saw them finish as runners-up in the Middlesex County Cricket League Premier Division.

They clinched second ahead of Ealing by beating Teddington, hitting 280-7 before bowling out their opponents for 229.

Hampstead did not get off to a great start as opener Jack Biddulph was dismissed for four but fellow opener Mubasher Hassan hit 27.

Number three batsmen Callum Jackson then smashed 120 runs before he was caught as Sam Evison added another 32.

A half-century from Ben Frazer, hit off just 47 balls, also helped his side to victory as he then took the first wicket thanks to a catch from Will Roberts.

Nick Gubbins hit 44 for Teddington but Hampstead's bowlers were in fine form as Frazer, Rich Banham, Scott Barlow, Roberts and Ajit Sambhi all managed to take two wickets each.

A late score of 31 from Charles Hopkins was not enough to rescue Teddington as Barlow got him out before Frazer took the last wicket of the day.