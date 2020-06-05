Cricket clubs to get free digital skills training with Google Digital Garage and ECB

Cricket clubs across England and Wales can benefit from digital skills webinars as part of a new partnership between the ECB and Google Digital Garage.

Becoming the first NGB to team up with Google Digital Garage, the ECB is offering recreational cricket clubs the chance to learn about digital marketing and improving their online presence.

Face-to-face sessions in London, Bristol and Leeds were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the sessions will now be run virtually by Google Digital Garage’s expert trainers.

The three webinars will run weekly on Monday mornings from June, 15, with each session live streamed on YouTube and lasting 60 minutes.

On Monday, June, 15 at 9.30am a digital marketing strategy session will take place - An introduction to the main digital marketing channels and how to use them to build strategy.

On Monday, June, 22 at 9.30am a digital advertsing session will take place to help with social, search and display advertising.

Monday, June, 29 at 9.30am a get your business visible class will be available so club can learn how to increase their visibility to reach more people online.

Nick Pryde, ECB’s director of Participation and Growth, said: “We’re delighted to still be able to offer hundreds of clubs access to free digital training in partnership with Google Digital Garage.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to support the recreational game, which is the lifeblood of the sport, so the ability to run these sessions online will provide a real boost to clubs.

“In these challenging times, clubs will be looking to connect with their members digitally, as well as attracting new members for when play resumes across the country.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “Local cricket clubs are so valuable to communities across the country and it’s brilliant to see the worlds of sport and tech coming together in this way.

“I urge clubs to take advantage of this opportunity to build their digital skills so they can expand their online reach, and attract new members for when it’s safe to resume their normal activities.”

Google Digital Garage is one of Google’s flagship investment programmes in the UK, where anyone can learn free digital skills through a range of courses and sessions.

Since it was launched in 2015, more than 400,000 people have benefited from Google’s free face-to-face training on digital know-how across 500 locations in the UK.

They’re now moving the sessions online to continue supporting individuals and businesses during COVID-19.

Ronan Harris, Google UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: “Now more than ever, having the right digital skills can have a transformative impact on business sustainability, growth and job creation.

“By partnering with the ECB, to provide free live webinar training through the Digital Garage, we hope to inspire and upskill individuals and cricket clubs across England and Wales, helping people to grow their skills from home.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainty, we want to show how digital skills can help people and businesses restart and thrive.”