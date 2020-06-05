Search

Advanced search

Cricket clubs to get free digital skills training with Google Digital Garage and ECB

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 June 2020

Cricket nets

Cricket nets

Archant

Cricket clubs across England and Wales can benefit from digital skills webinars as part of a new partnership between the ECB and Google Digital Garage.

Becoming the first NGB to team up with Google Digital Garage, the ECB is offering recreational cricket clubs the chance to learn about digital marketing and improving their online presence.

Face-to-face sessions in London, Bristol and Leeds were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the sessions will now be run virtually by Google Digital Garage’s expert trainers.

The three webinars will run weekly on Monday mornings from June, 15, with each session live streamed on YouTube and lasting 60 minutes.

On Monday, June, 15 at 9.30am a digital marketing strategy session will take place - An introduction to the main digital marketing channels and how to use them to build strategy.

On Monday, June, 22 at 9.30am a digital advertsing session will take place to help with social, search and display advertising.

Monday, June, 29 at 9.30am a get your business visible class will be available so club can learn how to increase their visibility to reach more people online.

Nick Pryde, ECB’s director of Participation and Growth, said: “We’re delighted to still be able to offer hundreds of clubs access to free digital training in partnership with Google Digital Garage.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to support the recreational game, which is the lifeblood of the sport, so the ability to run these sessions online will provide a real boost to clubs.

“In these challenging times, clubs will be looking to connect with their members digitally, as well as attracting new members for when play resumes across the country.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “Local cricket clubs are so valuable to communities across the country and it’s brilliant to see the worlds of sport and tech coming together in this way.

“I urge clubs to take advantage of this opportunity to build their digital skills so they can expand their online reach, and attract new members for when it’s safe to resume their normal activities.”

Google Digital Garage is one of Google’s flagship investment programmes in the UK, where anyone can learn free digital skills through a range of courses and sessions.

Since it was launched in 2015, more than 400,000 people have benefited from Google’s free face-to-face training on digital know-how across 500 locations in the UK.

They’re now moving the sessions online to continue supporting individuals and businesses during COVID-19.

Ronan Harris, Google UK & Ireland Managing Director, said: “Now more than ever, having the right digital skills can have a transformative impact on business sustainability, growth and job creation.

“By partnering with the ECB, to provide free live webinar training through the Digital Garage, we hope to inspire and upskill individuals and cricket clubs across England and Wales, helping people to grow their skills from home.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainty, we want to show how digital skills can help people and businesses restart and thrive.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel in anger over anti-Black racism

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel in anger over anti-Black racism

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Cricket clubs to get free digital skills training with Google Digital Garage and ECB

Cricket nets

Chelsea confirmed as WSL champions on points per game basis

Chelsea have been confirmed as WSL champions on points-per-game basis (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Premiership rugby will resume on August, 15

Premiership Rugby match ball (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Middlesex CC Foundation emergency appeal provides over 23,000 meals

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Plans to demolish fire-damaged Daleham Gardens flats submitted without clear future site plan

The fire at Daleham Gardens killed one woman
Drive 24