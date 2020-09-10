Search

Advanced search

Brondesbury captain Overy eager to finish with a victory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 September 2020

Brondesbury captain James Overy (Pic: Brondesbury CC)

Brondesbury captain James Overy (Pic: Brondesbury CC)

Archant

Brondesbury captain James Overy is looking for his side to finish off the shortened 2020 season with a victory to prove they are capable of surviving in the Middlesex League Premier Division despite there not being any relegation this season.

Overy’s men travel to basement club Twickenham on Saturday for the final league fixture of the short season as they look to finish eighth.

The skipper is also keen to use this fixture as a building block for next season as they look to push on at the highest level.

“It would be nice to finish off with a win and cement our place in eighth, which means if there was promotion and relegation, we wouldn’t be going down,” Overy said.

“We’re inspiring to be better than that, but that is the target for Saturday to get that win, and build some confidence going into the winter that we can survive at this level.

“We then want to push on next season and put together a lot higher finish.”

You may also want to watch:

The skipper added: “We want to round off what has been a really great year and it’s just been great to be back playing.”

Brondesbury suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of north London neighbours Crouch End last weekend in tricky conditions as they were bowled out for 129 before seeing their opponents reach 133-6.

“I don’t think we played too badly to be honest, I think we probably read the conditions wrong, batting first it was really tough,” added Overy.

“It was a bit wet and that made it hard to score, their spinners bowled really well and it meant we were a bit short with the bat in terms of posting a competitive score.

“Second innings it flattened out and made batting a lot easier, it certainly wasn’t spinning half as much, but I was quite happy with how we went about things as we worked hard to get up to that score.

“There was a little bit of the game where we thought we were on top as we had them three wickets down for only nine runs.

“That gave us a bit of confidence to try bowling them out but it flattened out a lot so the total ended up being relevantly easy to chase down.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Cllr Brian Gordon: Barnet stalwart dies days after he was supposed to become borough’s mayor

Cllr Brian Gordon. Picture: Barnet Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Cllr Brian Gordon: Barnet stalwart dies days after he was supposed to become borough’s mayor

Cllr Brian Gordon. Picture: Barnet Council

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Brondesbury captain Overy eager to finish with a victory

Brondesbury captain James Overy (Pic: Brondesbury CC)

Martin Andersson feels he is still some way off establishing himself for Middlesex

Middlesex's Martin Andersson bats against Lancashire

Wingate boss Knight pleased how squad is taking advice on board during pre-season

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

Team England star Ali Jawad explains how Earlham Primary school helped turn him into the man he is

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Ali Jawad poses during a Team England media opportunity ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, at Studio 99 Fitness centre on March 29, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Commonwealth Games England)

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson on Gareth Bale talk

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)