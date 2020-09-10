Brondesbury captain Overy eager to finish with a victory

Brondesbury captain James Overy is looking for his side to finish off the shortened 2020 season with a victory to prove they are capable of surviving in the Middlesex League Premier Division despite there not being any relegation this season.

Overy’s men travel to basement club Twickenham on Saturday for the final league fixture of the short season as they look to finish eighth.

The skipper is also keen to use this fixture as a building block for next season as they look to push on at the highest level.

“It would be nice to finish off with a win and cement our place in eighth, which means if there was promotion and relegation, we wouldn’t be going down,” Overy said.

“We’re inspiring to be better than that, but that is the target for Saturday to get that win, and build some confidence going into the winter that we can survive at this level.

“We then want to push on next season and put together a lot higher finish.”

The skipper added: “We want to round off what has been a really great year and it’s just been great to be back playing.”

Brondesbury suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of north London neighbours Crouch End last weekend in tricky conditions as they were bowled out for 129 before seeing their opponents reach 133-6.

“I don’t think we played too badly to be honest, I think we probably read the conditions wrong, batting first it was really tough,” added Overy.

“It was a bit wet and that made it hard to score, their spinners bowled really well and it meant we were a bit short with the bat in terms of posting a competitive score.

“Second innings it flattened out and made batting a lot easier, it certainly wasn’t spinning half as much, but I was quite happy with how we went about things as we worked hard to get up to that score.

“There was a little bit of the game where we thought we were on top as we had them three wickets down for only nine runs.

“That gave us a bit of confidence to try bowling them out but it flattened out a lot so the total ended up being relevantly easy to chase down.”