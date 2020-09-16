Brondesbury captain Overy praises bowlers as they finish season in style

Brondesbury bowler Nayan Doshi picked up four wickets

Brondesbury captain James Overy heaped praise on his bowling unit as they finished the Middlesex League Premier division season in style with a 10-wicket victory over Twickenham.

Captain Overy won the toss and elected to field first where they bowled their opponents out for 64 with Nayan Doshi (4-8) and Alistair Wilkinson (3-17) putting in superb performances.

They then chased down the total comfortably without loss in just 10.5 overs with Nathan Fernandes scoring 34 not out and skipper Overy getting an unbeaten 18 alongside him.

“We obviously wanted to go into the winter having won a couple of games, cementing eighth position and out of the relegation zone, if there were to be one,” Overy said.

“We did that fairly comprehensively on Saturday, bowling them out for 64. It was an excellent all-round performance from the bowlers and the fielders, which has been the tale all year in truth.

“The bowlers have done really well this year and it was great to then match that with the bat, only chasing a low total, but to get there with the loss of no wickets, you can’t do better than that.”

The skipper says his side now know where they need to improve in order for them to push on in the Middlesex Premier next year.

“We’re fairly clear in what we need to do over the winter to be ready for next year, and as good as our bowling and fielding has been, our batting hasn’t been quite up to that level,” added Overy.

“If we can get the two to the same level then there is no reason we can’t be looking toward the top of the league rather than worrying about relegation.

“We want to now progress up the league table as a number of other clubs have done when they’ve come up.

“To get a bit of a free hit in the top division in terms of no relegation has been quite fortunate in some ways as we’ve been able to blood a few people in to get some experience at that level.

“We’ve also been able to assess where we are and see where we need to get to.

“It was just great to play in the top league and competing in most games, so hopefully we can go into next season with more confidence, and knowing we can compete at that level.”